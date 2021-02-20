Free Fire diamond generator tools are fake, and using them will lead to a game ban

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of Garena Free Fire. Players can use them to purchase many exclusive items in the battle royale, including skins, costumes, characters, pets and more.

Free Fire diamonds aren't available for free, and players have to spend money from their own pockets to acquire them.

However, spending money to acquire the in-game diamonds isn't feasible for everyone. As a result, many players are often on the lookout for alternative methods to get them at discounted rates or even for free.

In-game top up for diamonds in Free Fire

In the process of doing so, players can sometimes resort to illicit tools like Free Fire unlimited diamond generators.

This article takes a look at the legitimacy of such applications.

Also Read: How to get the new Predatory Cobra MP40 skin in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide?

Advertisement

All Free Fire diamond generator tools are fake

One such illicit Free Fire diamond generator

Free Fire diamond generators are illegal tools that claim to offer an unlimited amount of diamonds for free. Players must note that all such tools are fake and do not work.

Most of the websites that claim to provide diamond generators often ask players to enter their account details. This could lead to the loss of the account. These websites also tend to load up the screen with bogus ads.

Fake diamond generator

According to Garena's Terms of Service, the use of such tools is illegal and is considered cheating.

Advertisement

The developers have a zero-tolerance policy against cheating, and anyone who is found guilty of doing so will have his/her account banned.

A snippet from the Anti-hack FAQ

Free Fire diamonds are likely stored on the server and not on the client. So, the only legitimate way to acquire them is by purchasing them.

Therefore, players are advised to avoid all such applications to keep their accounts safe.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. TheDonato: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?