Free Fire is one of the fastest-growing games on the mobile platform. Over the past few years, the game has expanded immensely and has garnered an enormous player base worldwide. The developers of Free Fire periodically add new content to the game, enhancing its overall experience.

On February 20, the Predatory Cobra MP40 was made available for the players. Users must apply the Venomous Fang (MP40) tokens to evolve the skin and unlock the various privileges.

The 4th Evo Gun was added into Garena Free Fire, and the players can avail of it via the Faded Wheel. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how the users can procure the new MP40 skin.

Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. TheDonato: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

How to get the new Predatory Cobra MP40 skin in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide?

As mentioned above, the Predatory Cobra MP40 skin can be obtained from the Faded Wheel, running between February 20 and March 21. There are 10 prizes at the event. But users have to remove two rewards that they do not want.

Advertisement

After doing so, they can start withdrawing rewards from the Faded Wheel. As the items do not repeat, players are guaranteed to obtain the Predatory Cobra MP40 skin in eight spins or less. However, it is essential to note that the costs of spins will subsequently increase each time.

The spins' costs are as follows: 19, 29, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, and 499. Hence, players will be able to obtain the Predatory Cobra MP40 for 903 diamonds or less.

How to access the Faded Wheel in Garena Free Fire

Step 1: Open Free Fire and press the ‘Luck Royale’ option located on the lobby screen’s left side.

Click on the Luck Royale icon.

Advertisement

Step 2: Tap on the ‘Predatory Cobra MP40’ tab as shown in the given picture:

Predatory Cobra MP40

Step 3: Remove the rewards they do not need and click on the ‘SPIN’ button.

Click on the Spin button.

Also Read: 30 stylish Free Fire pet names for Falco, Beaston, and others.