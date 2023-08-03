Esports & Gaming

50 funny golfer names for PGA Tour 2K23

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 03, 2023 17:18 GMT
PGA Tour 2K23 is now available (Image via 2K games)
PGA Tour 2K23 is now available (Image via 2K games)

With PGA Tour 2K23 now being available free of cost for PlayStation Plus subscribers this month, golf aficionados and casual fans alike will be flocking to the game to enjoy this virtual masterpiece. It is the most authentic and immersive depiction of that sport to date, and fans will be eager to create their own avatar in it and take to the course.

The most entertaining aspect of any sporting title is the ability to make your own virtual athlete, customizing them according to your whims and ensuring they stand out. Probably the most efficient way to create a unique avatar is to name them humorously, bringing a jovial and light-hearted spirit to PGA Tour 2K23.

These funny names will help your created golfer stand out in PGA Tour 2K23

youtube-cover

When it comes to creating clever and funny names for virtual players in any sports-based video game, the ideal approach is to find unique puns based on terms related to that sport or various popular athletes in it. The same can be applied to PGA Tour 2K23.

Gamers can either use the aforementioned approach on the created player in MyCareer or take it to the competitive world of online multiplayer, making the best out of their time in PGA Tour 2K23.

These hilarious names are excellent for your created PGA Tour 2K23 golfer

youtube-cover

While these names might not ensure a victory on the virtual course, they are sure to earn a chuckle or two from teammates and opponents alike:

  1. TwoPutt Shakur
  2. Seymore Putts
  3. Angry Birdies
  4. Phil McKraken
  5. Shooter McGavin
  6. Vladimir Puttin
  7. Duncan McKokiner
  8. Harry Putter
  9. Billy Bogeyman
  10. Caddy Maddy
  11. Bogey McBirdie
  12. Jabba The Putt
  13. Bogey Fett
  14. Fore Amigos
  15. Tigers Wood
  16. Golf D Roger
  17. Wonder Whacker
  18. Mcllroyd Rage
  19. Ian Poultergeist
  20. CallMe Caddy
  21. Rory Pines
  22. Hahn Job
  23. Choi Ride
  24. Bohn Head
  25. Chungus Valley
  26. Below Parr
  27. Puttin Itin
  28. Hugh Jass
  29. Hugh G. Rection
  30. Mike Rack
  31. Ben Dover
  32. Peter File
  33. Mike Hunt
  34. Silly Putter
  35. Darth Vaper
  36. Mike Oxlong
  37. PuttingIt Gently
  38. Chirpy Chipper
  39. Ping Peddler
  40. Par Tee
  41. Putt Pirate
  42. Footjoy Fairy
  43. Bayhill Bruiser
  44. Sandy McDivot
  45. Bryan Bogey
  46. Rick O'Chet
  47. Mike Lubb
  48. Something Els
  49. Wheres Faldo
  50. Golf Father

These are a seamless blend of puns based on famous golfer names, jokes about the jargon used in this sport, as well as some timeless classics when it comes to gaming monikers. With such clever names in your arsenal, you can give your created player the flair they need to leave a lasting impression.

Quick Links

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...