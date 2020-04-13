6 best quarantine games online with friends

A list of 6 online games, for both high-end and low-end smartphones, to be played with friends.

Few of the games can also be played online without downloading.

Best Mobile Games to play with Friends

The COVID-19 pandemic has engulfed large swathes of the globe. To reduce the risk of infection to a minimum, most governments have imposed strict lockdown and social distancing.

In the physical presence of your friends, video games are a useful way to connect with the ones you love spending your time with. In this regard, there are a ton of online multiplayer mobile games available on the internet.

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are two of the most popular games ruling the mobile gaming industry. But PUBG and Free Fire are meant only for the users with high-end smartphones as the two games require high RAM and storage space.

Thus for users with either a high-end or low-end smartphone, we have listed the six best online games to play with friends during the quarantine. All the games listed below are available on Google Playstore, and their respective download links are also provided.

#6 8 Ball Pool

8 Ball Pool Call of Duty

App Size: 59 MB.

Download Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.miniclip.eightballpool&hl=en_IN

8 Ball Pool is one of the most popular pool games in the world. With over 500M+ downloads on Google Playstore, and a rating of 4.5 stars, the game can be played with friends, or by oneself. The game can also be played in various online pool tournaments.

It can also be played online on various websites like Facebook, without downloading. 8 Ball Pool is suitable for users with low-end devices.

#5 Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile

App Size: 1.6 GB.

Download Link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.activision.callofduty.shooter&hl=en_IN

Call of Duty Mobile(COD) is a first-person shooter game, and has over 148 Million downloads. The game offers different modes like Battle Royale, 5v5 Team Death Match Mode, etc.

COD offers a lot of weapons and characters. Players can complete the various missions in Battle Royale Pass to unlock exclusive rewards. The game also allows players to talk with their friends during game-play.

#4 Ludo King

Mobile Ludo King

App Size: 43 MB.

Download Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ludo.king&hl=en_IN

It's time to revive the childhood memories with this fabulous board game. The game is available to play on both PC and Mobile, and a maximum of 6 players can play at a time.

You can connect with your friends online and play this game. It also has Snakes and Ladders to play. Ludo King can be played with friends, players around the world, or with oneself.

#3 Mini Militia - Doodle Army 2

Mini Militia - Doodle Army 2

App Size: 34 MB.

Download Link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.appsomniacs.da2&hl=en_IN

Mini Militia is a fun cartoon-themed 2D battle game inspired on the original stickman shooter Doodle Army.

You can add your players online and select the map and duration of a route. You can battle up against six players online. The player with the highest number of kills wins the game.

There are 20 maps in the game, with a wide variety of weapons. SouL Mortal, the famous PUBG Mobile streamer of India, had started his YouTube live streaming with the Mini Militia game before shifting to PUBG Mobile.

#2 Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire

App Size: 534 MB.

Download Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_IN

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. The game provides a traditional battle royale experience that allows players to form a team or go solo. The objective is to be the last survivor in the game. Each game of Free Fire is of about 10 minutes duration, ensuring an exhilarating combat experience.

The players are spawned on a remote island, with a single server consisting of 50 players. The players can also interact with their friends using the in-game voice system, which enhances the overall experience.

The best feature about Free Fire is its small download size in comparison to other battle royale games. Free Fire was the most downloaded game in 2019, and was awarded the 'Most Popular Video Game' award.

#1 PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile

App Size: 1.8 GB.

Download Link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tencent.ig&hl=en_IN

PUBG Mobile currently tops the list of the best online games to play with friends during the home quarantine. The game offers four beautiful maps, with different modes like TDM Mode, Evoground Mode, Classic Mode, and much more. The game provides realistic graphics along with a lot of features like emotes, different characters, and weapon skins.

The duration of a classic PUBG game is around 25 minutes. The last surviving team or player gets the Chicken Dinner. Players can make a squad of four or can also play duo or solo games.

PUBG Mobile has carved a niche for itself in the esports industry, with over 500M+ downloads on Google Playstore.

