6 Differences between Temtem and Pokemon

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Temtem released on 21 January 2020 as an Early Access game

For the first time, we finally have a Pokemon-like game that is fully online and captures the RPG experience. Temtem released on 21 January 2020 as an Early Access game. Temtem is currently only available on PC and we don't know if it will be available on other consoles, but we can remain hopeful.

When Temtem was announced, the reactions were mixed. Some were skeptical of the new "Pokemon ripoff" and some were tired of the monopoly that Pokemon has on the genre. Besides, people have been begging for a Pokemon MMORPG for years and some have tried and failed too.

But Temtem is quite a pleasant surprise and it has turned to be a lot more fun and different than Pokemon (with some similarities). Here are 6 differences between Temtem and the Pokemon series.

#6 Temtem is a lot more difficult

Dual battles in Temtem

We all know how Pokemon is a "kids game" hence the ease of those games. Temtem is not like that though. You always have dual battles in Temtem. Even at the beginning of the game, Temtem shows you no mercy and you can get whooped by the first tamer you encounter too.

The game has a lot more complexity and depth than Pokemon does. Although it follows the same formula of four moves, capturing wild creatures, stats and some other Temtem's depth make it a lot more difficult than Pokemon.

#5 The Evolution concept is not the same as Pokemon

How the evolution screen looks

In Pokemon, there are fixed levels where Pokemon evolve into their next form. A Charmander evolves at Level 16 and then again at 36. But in Temtem, evolution is determined by when you caught it.

Take Ganki for example. It takes 27 levels to evolve. What this means is, if you catch a Ganki at Level 4 then it will evolve at Level 31. If you catch it at Level 10, it will evolve at Level 37. This makes it much harder to attain evolutions and catching higher level Temtems proves to be a disadvantage.

1 / 3 NEXT