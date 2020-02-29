6 underrated Nintendo Switch Indie Games you need to try

Indie games have always had their own charm. They are not usually as advanced in graphics as AAA games nor do they have the same marketing budget. Still, indie games have proven that you don't need either of these two in order to deliver an excellent game.

Even though indie games are mostly released for the PC, the Nintendo Switch has been an incredible console to port over games to it.

We know of popular and fantastic indie games such as Stardew Valley or Hollow Knight. But what are some underrated indie games for the Nintendo Switch? Here is a list of 6 games you absolutely need to try. This is simply a list and not necessarily in the worst-best order.

#6 Wargroove

Initial Release Date: 1 February 2019

Wargroove was made by the same developers of Stardew Valley. It is a turn-based RPG which is heavily inspired by the Nintendo Wars series. Players control one of 15 commanders and are tasked with exploration and battling tough foes as they traverse the world.

Wargroove also has online multiplayer as well as co-op mode if you are competitive or want to play a game with your friends. Wargroove also has a creative option where you can make your own maps.

#5 Superhot

Initial Release Date: 19 August 2019

Superhot is supposed to be a first person shooter but it's also quite like a puzzle game. The game is very simple and it is designed that way too. Enemies are red, weapons are black and the background is white. Once you start getting in the zone, it can get really tough to start blasting your enemies.

Players can also slow time when not moving which allows them to plan strategically against enemies. There are about 31 levels to play through, each one harder than the next.

