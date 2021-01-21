60 stylish and fancy Free Fire guild names with symbols in January 2021

Free Fire is a renowned battle royale title that is developed and published by the Singaporean company, Garena.

Guilds are one of the most popular features in Free Fire. A guild is essentially a group that players can form to find other users easily. Players can take part in many daily challenges within their guild.

Many players want their guild to have cool names and stand out in the game. This article provides a list of 60 stylish Free Fire guild names that players can use.

60 best stylish and fancy Free Fire guild names with symbols in January 2021

#1 ★ᴛʜᴇ ʙʟᴀᴅᴇ★

#2 ꧁ʀɨʄʟɛʀֆ꧂

#3 ༒𝓓𝓮𝓼𝓽𝓻𝓾𝓬𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓷༒

#4 ▀▄🄽🄸🄶🄷🅃🄼🄰🅁🄴▀▄

#5 ⠂FΞДЯ⠐

#6 •𝖀𝖓𝖉𝖊𝖆𝖉•

#7 ×ναмριяєѕ×

#8 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙨ナ

#9 𓂀𝙵𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚕𝚎𝚜𝚜𓂀

#10 ᑕᕼᗩᗰᑭᎥᗝᑎᔕ+

#11 *ℌ𝔲𝔫𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔰*

#12 sαcrífícєジ

#13 _🄱🄻🄾🄾🄳_

#14 Mҽɾƈყ☬

#15 ᏟᎾᏞᎠぁ

#16 ⊹•𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞•⊹

#17 ~мυѕĸeтeerѕ~

#18 Ꮆ卄ㄖ丂ㄒ

#19 HФЯIZФИ

#20╰•ძคՐқ•╯

#21 |ʜᴜɴɢʀʏ|

#22 S̶c̶a̶r̶e̶d̶?̶

#23 -Gιαɳƚʂ-

#24 ꧁¢яυ¢ιfу꧂

#25 ΛŁþнΛ

#26 ★Pԋαɳƚσɱ★

#27 HαɾႦιɳɠҽɾ

#28 ÐØØM

#29 Ž€ỮŞ

#30 ꧁•𝙰𝚙𝚘𝚕𝚕𝚘•꧂

#31 `ΓФЖIИ`

#32 𝙸̷𝚐̷𝚗̷𝚒̷𝚝̷𝚎̷

#33 𒆜ᑕᒪᗩᔕᕼ𒆜

#34 𝐂𝐫𝐚𝐚𝐙𝐘×

#35 𓂀 ℭ𝔩𝔬𝔲𝔡 𓂀

#36 ҜIИGS*

#37 ༺ֆʟǟʏɛʀֆ༻

#38 MДCHIИΞ

#39 ░A░u░r░a░

#40 W̺a̺r̺r̺i̺o̺r̺s̺

#41 ֆքɛƈȶʀɛ

#42 ԲɿȝՌԺ

#43 ƓØ尺Ɛ

#44 ᏢᏞᎪᎶuᎬs

#45 Mₑ𝚍ᵤ𝘴ₐ

#46 -ᶠᴸᴬᴹᴱ-

#47 ꀤꂵꉣꍏꉓ꓄

#48 HҽʅʅHσυɳԃ

#49 ƠMЄƓƛ

#50 ƈʏɮօʀɢ

#51 B̴a̴n̴d̴i̴t̴

#52 𝘉𝘢𝘥 𝘖𝘮𝘦𝘯$

#53 ŞØỮŁŞ

#54 ᎠᏒᎪᎶᎾᏁs

#55 Iɱɱσɾƚαʅ

#56 <𝓥𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓪𝓵>

#57 ミ★Dₑᗰₒ𝚗𝘴★彡

#58 SФLDIΞЯS

#59 x.ƗĆ€.x

#60 🇩🇦🇲🇦🇬🇪卍

How players can change their guild names in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their guild names in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must first open Free Fire and click on the ‘Guild’ icon present on the right side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: They should next press the 'Name-change' icon located beside the existing name of the guild.

Step 3: A dialog box will pop up, prompting them to enter the new guild name.

Step 4: Players can then paste any of the names from the list in the text field and tap on the "500 diamonds" button.

The name of the guild will be changed, and the diamonds will be deducted. It is essential to note that only the leader can change the guild's name.

