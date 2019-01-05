7 Awesome Fortnite skins you need to see

The Raven is still one of the coolest looking Fortnite skins out there

Fortnite has taken the world by storm. However, very few people have been playing the Battle Royale side of Fortnite, let alone Save The World. As one of the rare people who bought the Founder's edition of Fortnite, I actually got into the Fortnite Battle Royale a couple of days after release.

We've gotten a lot of changes to the game since Season 1, most of them positive. One of my favourite aspects of Fortnite are the skins which give the game so much personality. Epic has made sure that we've gotten amazing skins for 7 seasons as well as all the other map and gameplay changes they've implemented.

Today, I thought that we could check out 7 of the coolest skins in Fortnite Battle Royale:

#7: Love Ranger

Love Ranger first came out on Valentine's Day

This skin was released on Valentines Day 2018 as part of the Royale Hearts set. It was a pretty rare skin in the weeks after release but Epic has added it back to the store since then.

However, despite this skin not being as rare as it used it be, it still looks great, especially the wings which are the first thing you notice when playing against someone with this skin equipped.

#6: Renegade Raider

This one is cool just because of its rarity

This skin is on this list on the basis of how rare it is instead of how cool it looks. This skin was a part of the season 1 Battle Pass. You could unlock the option to purchase it with 1200 V-Bucks after reaching level 20. Sadly, like many others, I didn't pick this up, mostly because I didn't know how big Fortnite would become or just how rare this skin would be.

