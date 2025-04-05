7 best community creations in Inzoi, ranked

Inzoi is the latest life simulator on the market. In this game, players get to live their dream lifestyles in a futuristic world. There are a variety of activities to engage in, such as cooking, driving, and fishing, which are great ways to earn some cash in the game.

One of the most appealing aspects of Inzoi is its community creations. Players can personalize various aspects of the game, such as character models, and share them with others.

This article ranks seven of the best community creations in Inzoi.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking 7 best community creations in Inzoi

7) Ada Wong

Resident Evil 4 Remake model of Ada Wong (Image via YouTube, TwoSpark)

Created by @HHRSN17, this Inzoi model of Ada Wong is inspired by the character's appearance in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. The creator has successfully captured her face, with the only noticeable difference being that the shape appears slightly slimmer compared to the original.

Ada's outfit is also different from what we see in the game, as she is dressed in a knitted, deep maroon turtleneck instead of her iconic red dress.

6) Walter White

Walter White from Breaking Bad (Image via YouTube, TwoSpark)

Created by @Top-Scene-9265, this model closely resembles Walter White from the television show, Breaking Bad. The creator has meticulously replicated the character’s look, including his shirt and jacket.

The model's features accurately reflect White’s facial structure, although the beard is somewhat lighter than the original character's.

5) Harry Potter

Harry Potter in his Gryffindor uniform (Image via YouTube, TwoSpark)

@alwin006 has effectively captured Harry Potter’s likeness, portraying the character in a brown sweater over a white shirt. Harry is also sporting a red-and-yellow tie to match his Gryffindor color scheme.

While the design might not be perfectly accurate, it still achieves its purpose.

4) Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Addams from the popular Netflix show 'Wednesday' (Image via YouTube, TwoSpark)

Created by @Ambinas, this model represents Wednesday Addams from the Netflix hit, Wednesday.

The character is depicted wearing a black dress that, while not identical, bears some resemblance to her outfit from the series. She also has her iconic bangs, along with two braids framing her face, making her resemble Jenna Ortega, the star of the show.

3) Lucia

Lucia is the next GTA protagonist (Image via YouTube, TwoSpark)

Created by @Raz0712, this model resembles Lucia, the protagonist of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. It has a remarkable resemblance to the character, with the facial features largely matching those of the original.

However, her outfit is not taken from the trailer released in December 2023. Instead, the model is depicted wearing a pink crop top with blue jeans, an ensemble seen in the leaked game footage from 2022.

2) Lara Croft

Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in 'Tomb Raider' (Image via YouTube, TwoSpark)

Created by @MadameGuccington, this version of Lara Croft is modeled after Angelina Jolie's portrayal of the character in the Tomb Raider film. The creator has managed to replicate the actor's appearance, with the only variation being her outfit.

The model in Inzoi wears the iconic blue tank top and brown shorts from the early Tomb Raider games instead of the wetsuit seen in the film.

1) Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish with her iconic green highlights (Image via YouTube, TwoSpark)

Created by @pandoracaos_, Billie Eilish is arguably the most impressive creation in Inzoi due to the accuracy of her character model. The creator has captured the essence of the pop singer by recreating her iconic neon-green outfit in the game.

The NPC closely mimics the music star’s facial features and neon-green hair highlights.

