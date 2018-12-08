7 best free mobile games to download in 2018

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8 // 08 Dec 2018, 19:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: Epic Games/Fortnite

The mobile phone of the present day packs incredible processing power, allowing it to render even the most graphics intensive games with relative ease. This abundance of processing power allowed game developers to push the limits of what a mobile game could be and they came out with a slew of stunning titles that constantly spark our imagination.

Most of the great mobile game titles are paid but in a sea of games available on the App Store and the Play Store, there are a couple of titles that offer supreme gaming experience and still do not cost a penny.

Without further ado, let us look closer at the top-6 games that you could download on the Android and the iOS devices.

#7 PinOut

From the developers of Smash Hit, PinOut is Mediocre AB's reimagination of the classic pinball game. The objective of the title is pretty simple - the player pushes the ball higher and higher up the board without letting it slip down to the lower levels. Cool graphics and sound, combined with the gradual increase of the difficulty make it very hard to put down once one gets the hang of playing PinOut.

The game is free to download, but one must make a one-time in-app purchase to unlock additional features.

#6 Shadowgun Legends

Shadowgun Legends from Madfinger Games is a definite FPS title that also manages to blend in a couple of RPG elements with its huge array of customisation options.

The player must assume the role of a young recruit who is tasked with protecting humanity from dangerous alien invaders. With a campaign that features over 200 missions, one could spend days just playing the campaign mode.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the game could either be played solo, co-op or PvP, offering increased choice to the end user. Stunning graphics, atmospheric sound and simple controls make this FPS game an absolute joy despite playing on touch-enabled devices.

#5 FIFA Mobile

FIFA Mobile by EA Sports is the game that offers closest FIFA Ultimate Team action. Players take charge of a team, trade and train players, participate in events and matches to unlock rewards that will help them build their ultimate team.

The new season of FIFA Mobile brings in a slew of new features including improved passing and shooting mechanics, along with the introduction of the much-requested H2H mode, where the player could compete against other players online.

With all the features available, all the football fans must try this title at least once to experience top-class football action on the mobile platform.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement