7 Black Myth Wukong boss fights that are actually easy

Black Myth Wukong has captivated the gaming community with its beautiful world and narrative inspired by the Chinese novel Journey to the West. Apart from the interesting characters from Chinese mythology, players have also taken a liking to the many boss fights in the game. However, some have struggled with the game's difficult boss fights that pit players against strong Yaoguai chiefs and kings.

While some boss fights in Black Myth Wukong require hours of practice, others are a piece of cake. Most boss fights here are part of the campaign, meaning you need to complete them to move forward in the story. Some, however, are optional. These easy boss encounters can help you gain confidence during your playthrough and even reward you with some points to level up Son Wukong.

In this article, we will look at seven boss fights in Black Myth Wukong that are quite easy.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions and the entries are arranged in no particular order.

These boss fights in Black Myth Wukong are actually quite easy

1) Wandering Wight

Wandering Wight in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

You can find Wandering Wight in Chapter 1 in the Forest of Wolves area as an optional boss fight. Defeating him is easy if you have already unlocked a transformation by defeating Guangzhi.

This will allow you to deal high damage and take a few hits with no issue. Be sure to use the immobilize spell when possible, as it will let you stagger Wandering Wight.

2) Guangzhi

Guangzhi in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

Guangzhi is part of the main campaign and can be found in Chapter 1 in the Forest of Wolves area. His attacks are quick and he will charge at you during most of the fight, meaning you should dodge him whenever possible.

Even though he has the advantage of speed, it's still easy to defeat him if you prioritize building your focus with light attacks and hit Guangzhi with a charged heavy strike.

3) Kang-Jin Loong

Kang-Jin Loong in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

She is a Yaoguai king who can be found on Showhill Path in Chapter 3. Defeating Kang-Jin Loong might seem difficult because of her devastating aerial attacks, but she is easy to take down once you have health enough damage to her.

Reserve your spells for later and prioritize hitting her till she comes down. This is where you can use your spells to reduce her health bar significantly, making the fight a cakewalk.

4) Captain Wise-Voice

Captain Wise-Voice in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

This Yaoguai King is a mandatory boss fight found in the Pagoda realm in Chapter 3. The fight is easy if you damage the Yaoguai King's legs till it falls and reveals the golden core inside.

Strike the core to significantly reduce its health bar. The only difficult part about this fight will be dodging its ultimate attack, which it will pull off after you have shaved off more than half its health bar.

5) Elder Jinchi

Elder Jinchi in Black Myth Wukong (Image via GameScience)

This Yaoguai King is a secret boss fight found in the Ancient Guanyin Temple in Chapter 1 of Black Myth Wukong. Elder Jinchi possesses a devastating moveset, so try to keep him at a distance to avoid his attacks.

This fight is easy as you can kill the undead roaming the area for small health regeneration. However, Elder Jinchi will also try to do the same. Hence, you must kill the undead before he successfully replenishes his health bar.

6) Black Loong

Black Loong is slow (Image via GameScience)

This Yaoguai King can be found in the Fright Cliff area in Chapter 2 as an optional boss fight. Defeating Black Loong is easy since his attacks are slow and can be seen from a mile away.

However, these slow attacks are still hard-hitting and should be dodged as much as possible. Be on the lookout for his shockwave attacks, which can be easily avoided by climbing the nearby rocks in the boss arena.

7) Stone Vanguard

Stone Vanguard is predictable (Image via GameScience)

Stone Vanguard is a mandatory boss fight in Black Myth Wukong found in Fright Cliff in Chapter 2. This boss fight is a piece of cake as its attacks can be easily predicted, allowing you to dodge them without any issue. However, be on the lookout for his splash area attacks, as they are delayed and unexpected.

