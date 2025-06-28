7 Days to Die patch notes (June 27, 2025): Biome progression, perk changes, and more

A brand-new set of 7 Days to Die patch notes has been released on June 27, 2025. The latest update brings forth a plethora of content, all of which is targeted towards improving players' gameplay experience. Starting from biome progression, storm updates, to a plethora of other gameplay changes, the latest update is definitely something that the community appreciates and has looked forward to for a long time.

This article will explore all the new additions made with the latest 7 Days to Die patch notes. Read below to know more.

7 Days to Die patch notes for June 27, 2025

Biome Progression

Here are the biomes listed in their order of severity:

The Pine Forest – Starting biome with no hazards

The Burnt Forest – Combat the hot embers & thick black smoke

The Desert – Overcome the extreme heat

The Snow – Survive the freezing temperatures and windchill

The Wasteland – Conquer the high radiation fallout

There are seven challenges for each hazardous biome:

Wearing specific armor or obtaining the previous biome’s badge

Harvesting biome specific resources

Crafting remedies to increase your hazard resistance

Mining biome specific resources

Killing biome specific enemies

Looting in the biome

Spending a specific amount of time in each biome

Biome Progression Loot Stage Cap

In addition to the biome hazards, each biome will have a progressive loot stage cap. This will help to encourage players to explore each biome and seek out higher tiered loot. Loot caps are increased by progressing forward through each biome’s challenges.

Caps are automatically increased when entering into a harder biome

To raise the cap in the current biome, complete the next higher biome’s challenges

Continuing to progress and complete more biome challenges will keep raising the cap in the previous biomes

The loot cap is off if the Biome Progression option is disabled

Biome Resources

To encourage biome exploration, dominant ore types have been redistributed across the world. Each biome now favors a specific ore: Iron in the Pine Forest, Potassium Nitrate in the Burnt Forest, Oil Shale in the Desert, Coal in the Snow biome, and Lead in the Wasteland. While all ores can still be found in low volumes elsewhere, venturing into the right biome will greatly improve your yields.

Dynamic Storm System

Can you weather the storm? We have overhauled the legacy weather system and added a new Dynamic Storm System to the game. These storms have an increased severity per biome with random frequency and duration. Biome Badges will not protect against these storms. There are five types of storms listed below in their order of severity:

Thunderstorms – All Biomes (No damage to the players)

Ember Storm – Burnt Forest Biome Only (Damages players)

Sand Storm – Desert Biome Only (Damages players)

Snow Storm – Snow Biome Only (Damages players)

Radiation Storm – Wasteland Biome Only (Damages players)

A Storm is Brewing:

Storms will occur occasionally with some random variation in time and can last for several minutes.

The Storm Frequency option adjusts how often storms occur, ranging from 0% (storms disabled) to 500% (five times more frequent storms).

When a severe storm begins, the following will happen:

The player will hear a warning siren accompanied by a HUD message on the top of the screen ‘Storm Warning! Seek Shelter!’ or ‘Storm Warning! Leave Biome!’ depending on if a player has earned their Biome Badge.

The HUD message is accompanied by a 60 second timer. After the timer expires, the HUD message changes to ‘Seek Shelter Now!’ or ‘Leave Biome Now!’ depending on if a player has earned their Biome Badge.

A storm Buff timer will then display on the left side of the screen showing how much time a player has before they will take damage.

If the player is not sheltered, they will take damage. If they have found a sufficient shelter, the HUD text will change to ‘You are safe from the storm’. Players can also build a quick shelter or use first aid kits to prolong their life in the storm.

Note: If you have not gained your Biome Badge, seeking shelter will only protect you from the storm. The biome hazards will still be active and will require hazard reducers while sheltered.

Navezgane Update

Navezgane has gotten a makeover to work seamlessly with the new biome progression system. Biome boundaries and trader POI positions were updated to improve travel times between large POI townships.

Added new 2.0 POIs and others that were not previously on the map (e.g. roadside checkpoints)

Updated new player spawn points to be closer to trader (e.g. ~700 meters)

Increased density of wilderness POIs with connected pathways. This improves exploration as there are more POI choices visible in the distance to investigate.

Updated downtown city in the wasteland biome. (teleport to trader joel then follow roads SW)

Rebalanced POI tiers across every biome (e.g. more T5 in the wasteland, etc.)

New Zombies & Higher Gamestaged Zombie Classes

Plague Spitter – A new special infected desert zombie that can vomit a swarm of insects which attacks the player. Melee weapons are more effective against the swarm. The Hornets are back, only a little smaller!

Frost Claw – A new special infected snow zombie that has a long ranged boulder throw attack that does radius splash damage. Watch out for falling rocks!

Charged Blue Zombies – A new higher game staged radiated blue class of zombies that turn, attack and run faster than the radiated green zombies, but they do more entity damage.

Infernal Orange Zombies – A new higher game staged radiated orange class of zombies that are slower & tankier than the radiated green zombies, but they do more block damage.

Zombie Spawn Improvements

We have added functionality to allow zombies to spawn and crawl out of smaller spaces or tighter areas. Many POIs have been adapted to use these crawl outs, so stay alert survivors.

We have improved spawning and respawning of enemies by making increased use of our scripted spawning system which enhances many of the larger POIs. This improves the performance of the POIs and their pacing.

You will notice an increased use of roaming enemies in larger POIs which provides a more varied experience. Roam where you want to zombies!

Perk Updates & Rebalance

New perks have been added, and a number of them have been moved to the general perks section, these include:

Light, Medium, and Heavy Armor

Master Chef

Living off the Land

Lock Picking

Lucky Looter

With those perks moved, we’ve filled in those empty slots with many exciting new perks!

All Attributes have 10 perks

Each perk has 5 levels

Each Attribute has a new Mastery Perk set that starts at attribute level 6

We’ll let you discover these details on your own

Some Attributes have new or updated perks

Perception

The Infiltrator – Added ability to pick up various land minds per level

Animal Tracker – Adjusted animals tracked per level and added zombie variants

Treasure Hunter – Added increased dirt damage, reduced damage when near treasure, and more items found in chests

Strength

Grand Slam – Grants the ability to ragdoll enemies with clubs, bats, or sledgehammers while sprinting

Pack Mule – Increases the crafting speed of items in your inventory and adds a chance to ignore physical damage when hit

Junk Miner – Mining tools can harvest more junk resources like cloth, scrap polymers, scrap iron, and more

Fortitude

Siphoning Strikes – Melee kills grant +2 HP per level

Rule 1: Cardio – Levels 4 and 5 grant +25 max stamina each

Agility

Hard Target – Take less damage while moving

Parkour – Added ability to reduce injuries or damage per level

Intellect

The Daring Adventurer – Moved pick two quest rewards to level 5

Sledgehammer Saga

I wanna be… Your Sledgehammer! We’ve added a new book series for the sledgehammer weapon class including:

Sledge Saga Vol 1: Adds 10% knockdown chance.

Sledge Saga Vol 2: Sledgehammers degrade 20% slower.

Sledge Saga Vol 3: Power attack kills weaken and slow nearby enemies for 10 seconds.

Sledge Saga Vol 4: Adds 25% more damage to enemies below 30% health.

Sledge Saga Vol 5: Gain double XP from sledgehammer headshot kills.

Sledge Saga Vol 6: Adds a 10% chance to knock enemies unconscious.

Sledge Saga Vol 7: Sledgehammer Power attacks bypass 50% of armor.

Completionist Bonus: Refill your stamina with each power attack kill.

Clothing Cosmetic Options, Twitch Drops & DLC

Wear what you want for protection but look how you want cosmetically with new outfits.

We will be adding some new cosmetic DLCs options and Twitch Drops to 2.0! Get ready to unlock awesome new content and show off your unique style. Are you too sexy for your shirt?

Trees and Foliage Update

All of the trees have been optimized to run on the same speed tree shader and with reduced draw calls for a performance boost.

The burnt forest, wasteland and some of the other trees have been redone stylistically for a new look.

All of the trees have newly adjusted wind settings for consistency with the new dynamic storm system.

We have improved sub-biome foliage to create clearings and thicker foliage areas with lower growing plants on their perimeter for a much more believable look without sacrificing

POIs: The World is Expanding!

125 Explorable Tier 0 Remnant POIs

13 Questable Tier 1 POIs

6 Questable Tier 2 POIs

3 Questable Tier 3 POIs

Two new town/city tiles

3 new Questable Tier 5 wilderness POIs

bunker_00 (Area 7)

mine_01 (Hybrid Mining)

quarry_02 (Correa Rockworx)

The larger Tier 4 and Tier 5 POIs combat will feel like a new experience because of scripting, crawl out, and wandering sleeper improvements!

Random Gen Improvements

Town tiles and wilderness POIs use separate terrain smoothing distances and are shorter to keep more height variations in the world.

Wilderness POI spawning has been improved allowing a lot more wilderness POIs to spawn and their spawn locations have better random positioning.

Wilderness road generation uses improved pathing and can now connect along the length of other wilderness roads.

Towns now have independent elevations and wilderness POI elevations use a better calculation.

Fixed terrain height accuracy which sometimes caused seams in the world.

New Hand Use Items

New special can with custom label for every canned food item

New tintable liquid jars for every drinkable item

New special stew food handheld item

New special plate food handheld item

New generic wrapped parcel for the rest

New steroids handheld item

New pill bottle handheld item

New Quest Rally Marker

We’ve added a new quest rally maker that displays a custom flag per quest type.

If a party has more than one shared quest at the same POI, each unique flag will be shown

Player 1 has a clear quest

Player 2 has a fetch quest

Both players will see both flags

Each player will see a green light next to their quest flag

Spawn Near Friend

Starting a new save? Choose a friend to spawn near for ultimate teamwork!

We’ve added a handy button to go back to the main menu before joining a game – no more getting stuck!

Works for crossplay if you are friends on Discord

Note: You cannot spawn near a friend on a server that has biome progression enabled if the inviting player is in a hazardous biome

That's everything that you need to know about the 7 Days to Die patch notes for June 27, 2025. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Gaming section.

