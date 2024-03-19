7 games like Rise of the Ronin on Xbox and PC.

Team Ninja's Rise of the Ronin is scheduled to release on March 22, 2024. Set during the mid-19th century in Edo during Bakumatsu, the action-adventure game depicts the war among numerous factions, with the Shogunate at its center.

Alongside a massive, pragmatic replica of late Edo Japan, the game features a complex branching plot. The decisions you make during the tale, such as who you align with and whether or not you kill crucial characters, will shape the course of history. Combat features sword fights and clashes using conventional weaponry such as katanas and spears, as well as guns and thrown weapons.

Since the game is a PlayStation exclusive, Xbox and PC players would undoubtedly be interested in trying these alternatives to Rise of the Ronin.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Some of the top games like Rise of the Ronin

1) Fate/Samurai Remnant (PC)

Fate/Samurai Remnant (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Samurai Remnant is a fast-paced action RPG launched on September 28, 2023, for PC, PS4, PS5, and Switch. It's a Fate spinoff set in Edo-era Japan where you play as Miyamoto Iori, a character caught up in a famous Holy Grail War in which seven Masters and their Servants battle to the death for their wishes.

Samurai Remnant features hack-and-slash action with some inspiration from the Musou genre, renowned for its enormous opponent engagements. The Edo-period setting, in particular, resembles Rise of the Ronin.

2) Trek to Yomi (Xbox and PC)

Trek to Yomi (Image via Devolver Digital)

Trek to Yomi by Flying Wild Hog is a side-scrolling action-adventure game inspired by vintage samurai films. It was released on May 5, 2022 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, and on January 30, 2023 for Nintendo Switch. The plot revolves around a samurai's quest and features themes like honor, revenge, and the afterlife.

It's a 2D side-scrolling game, meaning players will progress through stages by moving left or right and fighting monsters. Combat focuses on melee swordplay, including light and heavy attacks, blocking, and counterattack. Mastering these mechanics is critical. Alongside this, the dark and gripping story makes Trek to Yomi worth considering for fans of the latest Team Ninja release.

3) Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PC)

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (Image via SEGA)

Created by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and released by Sega for the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, Like a Dragon: Ishin! is a Yakuza game where, instead of the present-day streets of Japan, players are transported to the exhilarating turmoil of 1860s Kyoto. They control Sakamoto Ryoma, a revered historical figure with a Yakuza twist.

Even though the core Yakuza fighting system remains intact, concentrating on brawling and swordplay, Ishin includes gunplay as well. Players can switch between four fighting techniques, namely, Swordsman, Gunman, Brawler, and Wild Dancer.

Like a Dragon: Ishin's vibrant world, along with its innovative combat and critically acclaimed story, make it a worthy side-scrolling alternative to Rise of the Ronin.

4) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Xbox and PC)

Sekiro is a masterpiece. (Image via Activision)

FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a difficult but rewarding action-adventure game that transports players to a gorgeous yet horrific depiction of late 1500s Japan. Players assume the role of Wolf, a shinobi (ninja) sworn to defend a young lord with a secret resurrection ability.

Even though the RPG elements aren't as distinct and in focus, the sword combat and difficulty this soulslike offers is very rewarding. The unique story of Wolf and the focus on challenging but exciting sword combat similar to Rise of the Ronin makes Sekiro: Shadows Die worth trying if you haven't already.

5) Nioh 2 (PC)

Nioh 2 is a critically acclaimed title. (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Nioh 2, developed by Team Ninja, is an action RPG that transports you to a demon-infested version of Japan's Sengoku period. Although the tale serves mostly as a backdrop to the brutal action, it does reference real events and personalities.

Nioh 2 is recognized for its challenging battle system, which involves a challenging combination of fast-paced strikes, strategic postures, and Ki (stamina) management. Mastering these mechanics is critical for survival because opponents are persistent, and one mistake can be devastating.

The Japanese setting and the focus on challenging combat are two main reasons why Nioh 2 is like Rise of the Ronin and is a great recommendation for players.

6) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Xbox and PC)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, created by Team Ninja, is an action RPG set in a horrific, demon-infested version of Later Han Dynasty China. The tale combines Chinese history and mythology, with an emphasis on action over detailed storylines, as players take control of a soldier attempting to live in a world invaded by horrible creatures.

Wo Long's combat style is distinguished by its emphasis on parrying. Like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, blocking opponents' strikes at the correct time is critical to victory. Like other soulslikes, this title is notoriously challenging, as enemies are tenacious and bosses provide substantial obstacles. With this focus on masterful combat sequences, Rise of the Ronin makes Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty worth any player's time.

7) Nier: Automata (Xbox and PC)

2B from Nier: Automata (Image via Square Enix)

Square Enix's Nier: Automata is a one-of-a-kind action RPG game that combines many genres and features a deep and unorthodox story. Players take control of androids battling for humanity on a shattered planet, but the tale evolves throughout numerous playthroughs, with unexpected twists and discoveries.

Automata combines aspects from several genres. It features fast-paced hack-and-slash action, but you'll also find bullet-hell shoot-em-up action and side-scrolling platforming. Combat is fluid and attractive, but mastery requires more than mere button smashing.

Along with Automata's enormous and open-ended universe, the unique and driven story structure that overlays the fun combat experience makes it one of the best alternatives to Rise of the Ronin.