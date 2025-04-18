7 most popular teams in Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss

The Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss poses a tough challenge for players; however, overcoming it can be made easier using appropriate team compositions. Recently, @hxg_diluc on X shared information about the most popular teams to clear this end-game content.

This article lists the seven most popular teams used in Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss.

The most popular teams in Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss, according to player survey

The above X post from @hxg_diluc showcases the most used teams in Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss that can efficiently complete the challenges. The information is sourced from a player survey of 100,758 participants on the YShelper app.

Here are the seven most popular teams for 5.5 Abyss:

Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, and Bennett: 41%

Nevuillette, Kazuha, Xilonen, and Furina: 21.8%

Alhaitham, Nahida, Xingqiu, and Kuki Shinobu: 13.4%

Nevuillette, Kazuha, Baizhu, and Furina: 13.1%

Ayaka, Kazuha, Kokomi, and Shenhe: 12.8%

Mavuika, Varesa, Chevreuse, and Iansan: 12.3%

Nevuillette, Kazuha, Citlali, and Furina: 11.8%

The most popular team to clear the version 5.5 Spiral Abyss includes Mavuika, Xilonen, Citlali, and Bennett, and was used by 41% of players. All four are among the most used characters in the challenge, with Mavuika being a powerful main DPS and the remaining three being excellent support characters.

The second most popular team composition, with a 21.8% pick rate, consists of Neuvillette, Kazuha, Xilonen, and Furina. Neuvillette is one of the strongest damage dealers in the game, whereas the other three are strong support characters.

It is important to note that the fourth and seventh popular teams, with a pick rate of 13.1% and 11.8%, respectively, are also variations of this team comp. While the fourth one replaces Xilonen with Baizhu, the seventh team replaces her with Citlali.

A Hyperbloom team featuring Alhaitham, Nahida, Xingqiu, and Kuki Shinobu is the third most used team in version 5.5 Spiral Abyss, used by 13.4% of players. It is a strong team that has prevailed in the meta since Alhaitham's release.

The fifth spot on the list has been claimed by Ayaka's permafrost team, wherein she is paired with Kazuha, Kokomi, and Shenhe. This comp had a pick rate of 12.8% in the Abyss.

The newly released Electro character, Varesa, is part of the sixth most popular team composition, along with Mavuika, Chevreuse, and Iansan. This is a strong Overload party and had a pick rate of 12.3%.

