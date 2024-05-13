2024 is turning out to be a great year for VR games thanks to an increased interest in the genre due to the release of Meta Quest 3. Meta's newest VR headset has taken the gaming world by storm and mixes VR and MR to deliver a terrific experience and has quickly solidified itself as one of the best VR headsets for PC gaming.

There are amazing VR games on the market, including a few classics and a few titles that have been specially optimized for the Quest 3. Choosing the right titles for yourself can get a little tricky, though, so here are 7 VR games that are worth buying on Meta Quest 3.

1) Asgard's Wrath 2

Asgard's Wrath 2 has a ton on offer (Image via Sanzaru Games || YouTube/Meta Quest)

Asgard's Wrath 2 is somewhat the epitome of what is possible in VR games at the moment. While most VR games like to keep things short and sweet, Asgard's Wrath goes big with its almost 100+ hour campaign. There are four characters to choose from, each with their distinct weapons and abilities, which largely alters your experience in deciding on who you pick.

The world is huge, and there's a ton to do. You can play minigames, go hunting for resources, or take on one of the many side quests in this title. Each character has its deep skill tree. There are interactive puzzles that constantly reinvent themselves, along with some tough platforming sections that will reward you for your skill.

Asgard's Wrath 2 is a proper RPG that isn't limited by its VR gameplay. You should consider picking it up if you have a Meta Quest 3.

2) Superhot VR

Superhot is a classic amongst VR games (Image via SUPERHOT team)

Superhot VR is an absolute classic of the VR games genre. If you've ever wanted to feel like John Wick in an action game, then this is the title for you. The game puts you through endless sequences where you have to defeat your enemies by either shooting them or using the surrounding objects. You are also required to jump, duck, and dodge your way out of enemy attacks.

The twist is that everything around you slows down until you move, thus making you feel like things are working at superhuman speeds. Some scenarios are easy, which will allow you to show off your skills. However, you are just as fragile as the enemies you've been destroying along the way, and the game does a good job of reminding you of that.

If you feel like the campaign is a little too short, then you can always try the endless survival mode to test your skills. Superhot VR is worth picking up if you have the Meta Quest 3. The game feels very smooth thanks to the Quest's wireless capabilities.

3) Beat Saber

Beat Saber is one of the most addictive VR games out there (Image via Beat Games)

Beat Saber is to VR games what Guitar Hero used to be to Rhytm games back in the day. This title will make you feel like you're standing on an arcade dance machine while playing Guitar Hero with your hands. Your hands will be equipped with two sabers that you will use to swing and slash at the musical beats constantly flying at you.

The more you play, the faster the beats get, and the game becomes more challenging as a result. You will also figure out how to do different patterns of beats by moving a certain way, which can make Beat Saber feel very rewarding at times.

You can add your songs to the game to make the experience more personalized. Each slash feels exhilarating, but that might not be the case if you stick to the default music. So a personal playlist is the best way to proceed if you're thinking of trying out Beat Saber.

4) Arizona Sunshine 2

Arizona Sunshine 2 provides endless fun (Image via Vertigo Games)

Arizona Sunshine 2 takes you on a zombie-mowing adventure in VR. You travel with a four-legged companion called Buddy. Buddy and you are on a mission to find Patient Zero and help save humanity from the zombie outbreak. Along the way, you'll kill a world full of undead creatures with guns, melee weapons, grenades, and more.

The gun combat feels good, the reloads are very well done, and the precision of it all is inspiring, to say the least. While at first, you may feel overpowered thanks to the zombies' slow pace and your deadly guns, you will quickly come to realize that the zombies are a lot faster than they appear, and you have fewer bullets than you realize.

It makes for some truly exhilarating moments when you're struggling to reload your gun while a zombie horde runs at you. While there are melee weapons in the game, guns are the way to go since melee weapons tend to shatter after a few hits. The game isn't truly open-world, but you will get to explore sizeable areas with your animal companion buddy.

There are plenty of zombies to kill, and you should give this title a try if you've got a Meta Quest 3. Arizona Sunshine 2 was also one of the top-selling PS5 games in January 2024.

5) Assassin's Creed Nexus

Assassin's Creed Nexus is one of the most immersive titles in the AC franchise (Image via Ubisoft || YouTube/Virtual Bro)

There's nothing like living out your fantasies as an assassin of the Brotherhood, and Assassin's Creed Nexus allows you to do just that. You will step into the shoes of Ezio, Kassandra, and Connor as you sneak, kill, and assassinate your way through the game's story. The 15-hour campaign feels complete and is as fleshed out as any mainline entry in the series.

Parkour is impressive and feels challenging, even when all you have to do is hold the A button and face the direction you wish to go in. The stealth is exhilarating and lets you live out your fantasy of using the hidden blade. The combat is a bit of a letdown due to its forgiving nature and bad AI.

However, that is not reason enough to count Assassin's Creed Nexus out; the game is a Quest exclusive, so you should consider giving it a go if you have Meta Quest 3 on your hands.

6) PowerWash Simulator VR

Powerwash Simulator VR is one of the most relaxing VR games (Image via Futurlab || YouTube/Meta Quest)

There are a lot of VR games out there, but only a few can match up to the satisfaction of using a PowerWasher. While the non-VR version of this game works pretty well, the VR version does an excellent job of translating the PowerWashing mechanics into an FPP perspective.

There is a career mode where you'll be able to take on Powerwashing jobs to grow your business. You can even reinvest your money into better equipment and attachments, adding another layer to the gameplay. It's easy to get lost in the game simply because of how captivating it can be to wash away all the surrounding mess.

Playing VR games can get exhausting at times, so PowerWash Simulator VR is an excellent title to help you kick back and relax. It's worth a try if you have a Meta Quest 3 on your hands.

7) Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 is one of the scariest VR games(Image via Capcom || YouTube/Meta Quest)

If the original Resident Evil 4 wasn't thrilling or scary enough for you, then the VR version might do it for you. Stepping into the shoes of Leon and experiencing the horrors of Resident Evil 4 in first person is not for everyone, but it sure is a thrilling experience that will keep you coming back for more. The controls can be a little clunky, but that doesn't take away from the game's excellent gameplay.

The guns feel good to use, and the environments in RE 4 feel ever so surreal in the first person. However, the game isn't very interactive, since RE 4 was never designed to be a VR title. Its shortcomings are apparent when the game gives you a button prompt to operate lifts and open doors instead of making you do it yourself.

Despite its issues, RE 4 is one of the few AAA games to get a VR release, and if you wish to relive the classic adventure in VR, then this title is worth a try.