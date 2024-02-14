PS5 top sellers for January 2024 dominated by last year’s hits

Sony recently unveiled its PS5 top sellers list for January 2024, consisting of titles spread across multiple categories. The list covers a wide range of video games from different genres, including VR. Interestingly, the list is dominated by 2023’s top hits, with the notable exception of Tekken 8 and a few other minor 2024 releases.
Read on to learn more about the list and the takeaways from it.
Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.
All PS5 top sellers for January 2024
The list of all the PS5 top sellers for the month of January 2024 can be found below in no particular order.
PS5 top sellers for January 2024
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA Sports FC 24
- Madden NFL 24
- Tekken 8
- Hogwarts Legacy
- NBA 2K24
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Gran Turismo 7
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- The Last of Us Part II
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- UFC 5
- Hell Let Loose
- It Takes Two
- Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Mortal Kombat 1
- ARK: Survival Ascended
- God of War Ragnarok
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Crew Motorfest
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Elden Ring
- Need for Speed Unbound
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
PS4 top sellers for January 2024
- Minecraft
- EA Sports FC24
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Need for Speed Heat
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- A Way Out
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Hunter: Call of the Wild
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Mortal Kombat X
- Need for Speed Payback
- NBA 2K24
- Injustice 2
- Gang Beasts
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Battlefield V
- Overcooked! 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- God of War III Remastered
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Resident Evil 6
- Goat Simulator
- God of War
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
PS VR top sellers for January 2024
- ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- Job Simulator
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- SUPERHOT VR
- Beat Saber
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Moss: Book II
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- Arizona Sunshine
- Borderland 2 VR
- VR Ping Pong Pro
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Dead Land VR
- Titanic VR
PS VR2 top sellers for January 2024
- Beat Saber
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
- Among US VR
- Pavlov
- Job Simulator
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Moss: Book II
- Ultrawings 2
- Vertigo 2
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Arizona Sunshine 2
Free-to-play games for January 2024
- Roblox
- Fortnite
- THE FINALS
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Apex Legends
- Rocket League
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- The Sims 4
- War Thunder
- LEGO Fortnite
- eFootball 2024
PS5 top sellers for January 2024 mostly feature 2023 titles, to no one’s surprise
As detailed in the list above, the PS5 top sellers for January 2024 are mostly 2023 games, in addition to the usual recurring free-to-play titles released a few years prior. This should not come as a surprise, as new releases as of January 31, 2024, were rather scarce.
Things started to pick up in February 2024, with back-to-back RPG hits released during the month. A notable exception would be Tekken 8, which has quickly grown to be one of the best-selling games on the console and PC. Tekken 8 is almost unstoppable, and rightfully so.
Either way, the PS5 top sellers are sure to grow in the upcoming months, with blockbuster releases such as Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth heading to the platform.
Feel free to check out our Final Fantasy VII Rebirth review.