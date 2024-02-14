PS5 top sellers for January 2024 dominated by last year’s hits

Sony recently unveiled its PS5 top sellers list for January 2024, consisting of titles spread across multiple categories. The list covers a wide range of video games from different genres, including VR. Interestingly, the list is dominated by 2023’s top hits, with the notable exception of Tekken 8 and a few other minor 2024 releases.

Read on to learn more about the list and the takeaways from it.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

All PS5 top sellers for January 2024

The list of all the PS5 top sellers for the month of January 2024 can be found below in no particular order.

PS5 top sellers for January 2024

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Grand Theft Auto V

EA Sports FC 24

Madden NFL 24

Tekken 8

Hogwarts Legacy

NBA 2K24

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Gran Turismo 7

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

UFC 5

Hell Let Loose

It Takes Two

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Mortal Kombat 1

ARK: Survival Ascended

God of War Ragnarok

Cyberpunk 2077

The Crew Motorfest

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Elden Ring

Need for Speed Unbound

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

PS4 top sellers for January 2024

Minecraft

EA Sports FC24

Red Dead Redemption 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Need for Speed Heat

Batman: Arkham Knight

A Way Out

Grand Theft Auto V

The Hunter: Call of the Wild

Hogwarts Legacy

Mortal Kombat X

Need for Speed Payback

NBA 2K24

Injustice 2

Gang Beasts

CarX Drift Racing Online

Battlefield V

Overcooked! 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship

God of War III Remastered

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Resident Evil 6

Goat Simulator

God of War

STAR WARS Battlefront II

PS VR top sellers for January 2024

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

Job Simulator

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

SUPERHOT VR

Beat Saber

Batman: Arkham VR

Moss: Book II

Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

Arizona Sunshine

Borderland 2 VR

VR Ping Pong Pro

Fruit Ninja VR

Dead Land VR

Titanic VR

PS VR2 top sellers for January 2024

Beat Saber

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

Among US VR

Pavlov

Job Simulator

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Moss: Book II

Ultrawings 2

Vertigo 2

Kayak VR: Mirage

Arizona Sunshine 2

Free-to-play games for January 2024

Roblox

Fortnite

THE FINALS

Call of Duty: Warzone

Apex Legends

Rocket League

Fall Guys

Fortnite Battle Royale

The Sims 4

War Thunder

LEGO Fortnite

eFootball 2024

PS5 top sellers for January 2024 mostly feature 2023 titles, to no one’s surprise

Tekken 8 reigns supreme (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

As detailed in the list above, the PS5 top sellers for January 2024 are mostly 2023 games, in addition to the usual recurring free-to-play titles released a few years prior. This should not come as a surprise, as new releases as of January 31, 2024, were rather scarce.

Things started to pick up in February 2024, with back-to-back RPG hits released during the month. A notable exception would be Tekken 8, which has quickly grown to be one of the best-selling games on the console and PC. Tekken 8 is almost unstoppable, and rightfully so.

Either way, the PS5 top sellers are sure to grow in the upcoming months, with blockbuster releases such as Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth heading to the platform.

