8 best ways to use photo mode in Starfield

Starfield is a gorgeous game featuring breathtaking and varying landscapes throughout its different planets. You don't know what you will find while hopping, flying, or sprinting through the game's massive sandbox.

You might want to record memorable moments and various scenic views that you come across during your playthrough. Photo mode is your ally for snapping everything from space panoramas to taking selfies in urban cities.

After reading this post, you ought to be well-versed in how to get the most from the game's photo mode and unleash your inner lensman.

How to access the photo mode in Starfield?

The photo mode is accessible from the pause menu (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

You can easily access the photo mode in Starfield using the in-game scanner. You merely need to hit F on your keyboard or LB on your Xbox controller to open the scanner. Then, press the V key on the keyboard or RS on your controller. Alternatively, this mode's option is accessible via the game's pause menu.

There are a bunch of tweakable options to achieve incredible results when taking screenshots in-game. Here are some pointers to help you become a stellar photographer in Starfield's world.

1) Enhancing the NASApunk look

New Atlantis certainly looks like something out of a 1960s space commercial (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Starfield's retro-futuristic art style is showcased throughout its sandbox. The developers wanted to capture the feeling of the early American space programs, especially the Apollo Lunar landings.

The Apollo Era filters, as they are aptly termed, offer a vintage appearance similar to NASA's 1960s space advertisements. The Apollo Era 01 filter overall makes your surroundings more vivid. In contrast, the Apollo Era 02 adds a tone of blue to the 01's vibrant color grading.

2) Making your photo look dystopian

The image looks pretty post-apocalyptic thanks to certain tweaks (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

You can curate a screenshot that looks like something out of a dystopian landscape. Certain filters can add a sense of dread and monotone to your photos. Filters like Dystopia, Dusty, and Bloodshot, with their flat, monochromatic color gradings, invoke feelings of doom and hopelessness.

3) Finding the right angle to photograph celestial entities

You can gaze at the sky and be in awe of the immense gas giants, satellites, and planets present in the vast realm of Starfield. Panning out the camera is one sure-shot way to take magnificent screenshots of such a sky.

4) Adjusting the depth of field

The depth of field slider is an essential tool to create stunning images (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The Depth of Field Slider in Starfield contributes to some stunning images. The slider can be used to blur away far-off things so that you can concentrate on the nearest one.

5) Getting the correct character pose

Whether you are a rough and tough pirate or a Strict Soldier, you can express yourself with poses in your screenshot (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Screenshots allow you to convey a tale. The way your character stands there greatly aids in that. There are numerous stances available in Starfield's photo mode, including kneeling, sitting, and leaping. Utilize this function to illustrate a point with your screenshots.

6) Tweaking Brightness, Saturation, and Contrast

These options are essential during any photo edit (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Although the game's photo mode offers myriad filters, these fundamental settings are crucial for capturing the mood of a shot. You can effectively craft a custom filter by modifying these options.

7) Correct usage of the frame option in photo mode

Frames can be used to make some creative designs and add that extra bit of spice to screenshots. Starfield offers unique frames and elements that provide a more professional-like experience.

8) When necessary, use the camera roll option

There are a lot of options that you can play with in the photo mode (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Adjusting and rotating your camera will give some wonderful screenshots when you're grav-jumping through the galaxy. The camera roll option removes the tedious work of setting an axis. Instead, you can move the slider to your liking, which will take care of the adjustments accordingly.