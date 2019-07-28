8 games releasing in August 2019

It has been over a month since E3 2019. We saw some really exciting releases in July this year including titles such as Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, Wolfenstein: Young Blood and the much-awaited Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

As we inch towards August, there are many new titles we can finally play. Many of these titles were showcased in E3 2019 and other expos. This month is a solid month for those of you who enjoy the horror genre of games.

But even if you don't enjoy horror games, there are still many other titles to play. Here are some games to look forward to in August 2019.

#8. Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

Release Date: 27 August 2019

Available On: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Ancestors is a survival game which takes you back to our primal days. The game is directed by Patrice Désilets, who is well known for designing games such as Prince of Persia: Sands of Time and Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood.

It is not a Ubisoft title but it is the best simulation we will have that allows us to play as our ape ancestors, surviving in the brutality of nature and existing among the many odd species that have gone long extinct. Ancestors is a title to look forward to especially if you enjoyed the open-world survival mechanisms of Assassin's Creed.

#7. World of Warcraft: Classic

Release Date: 27 August 2019

Available On: PC

After years of nagging from fans, World of Warcraft Classic is finally coming! WoW Classic has been in beta since 15th May but will have a full release by 27th August. It is an add on to existing WoW subscribers so any player can choose to play classic.

Visit the days of a simplified Alliance and Horde, a level 60 cap and a return of many of Azeroth's places and features which were destroyed during the Cataclysm expansion. The gameplay is slightly different because it has been about 14 years since launch but WoW Classic retains almost all features from the original concept perfectly.

