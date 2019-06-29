8 New Games Releasing in July 2019

E3 2019 just wrapped up earlier this month. We got a lot more details about upcoming titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, various Nintendo titles such as Pokemon, Fire Emblem and others as well as information about a new Xbox console which is in the works.

Usually, developers announce games much ahead of schedule and then follow up with more information and gameplay clips in following conventions such as E3, Nintendo Direct, PS State of Play and others. We received some of those updates this year in E3 2019 for games that are releasing in July 2019.

Here are 8 new games and releases to look forward to in July 2019.

#8. They Are Billions

Release Date: 1 July 2019

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4

They Are Billions is not exactly a new game. It has been out on early access for PC on Steam since December 2017 and it was released in full on 18 June 2019 on PC. The game is coming out for the Xbox One and PS4 soon.

They Are Billions has beautiful art and is a real-time strategy game where you have to build and sustain bases. It also has zombies and you have to defend against the hoards. The game has a Steampunk style to it and is real fun to play in the real-time strategy format.

#7. Just Cause 4: Los Demonios DLC

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PS4

Release Date: 26 June/3 July 2019

Just Cause 4 is getting its second DLC pack, Los Demonios a few months after the first, Daredevils of Destruction. The DLC is quite new to the Just Cause world and gives a Stranger Things-meets-Saints Row kind of vibe.

A new weapon called the Demon Crossbow is used to hunt the demons/creatures that are spawned across the world. Previous gameplay elements will return, while new content is also added. If you own the Gold edition of Just Cause 4, access to the DLC was released on 26th June and remaining players need to wait till 3 July.

