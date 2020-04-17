8bit Thug raises 11 lakh charity fund in day 1; MortaL plays with his old lineup

Presenting the major highlights of day 1 of Gamers Stand With India charity stream.

At the end of day 1, 8bit Thug was able to raise over INR 12 lakhs.

Help India Charity Stream - an initiative by 8bit Thug.

Gamers Stand With India, an initiative by 8bit Thug and organised by Team 8bit and Villagers Esports, is raising funds to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In this charity stream, 8bit Thug hosted several classic matches, TDM games, and fun rooms with different teams, streamers, influencers, and famous personalities.

Total donations after day 1.

At the end of day 1, 8bit Thug was able to raise over ₹1.1 Million INR. The funds raised during the 2-day event will be donated to www.giveindia.org for the fight against COVID-19.

The day 1 of Gamers Stand With India is over. Here are all the major highlights from the event:

The Great Roast Of Fnatic

.

Fanatic 2v2 TDM face-off.

In this fun segment, a friendly 2v2 TDM match was played between Sc0ut-Ash and Ronak-Owais. While all the four players were fighting it out in the Warehouse, Thug roasted them. Sc0ut with his partner Ash, demolished the favourite duo of Owais and Ronak. The final scoreline was 40-32 in favour of ScOut and Ash.

Old Lineups Reunite

.

A walk down memory lane.

Here the oldest lineups and teams of India, reunited and participated in two custom rooms. Popular PUBG Mobile rosters like Team IND and SouL were the main attraction of the event. The opening game was won by Team Oxy, while Team IND secured the chicken dinner in the second game.

Mortal teamed up with his very first competitive lineup, that is, Nova, Iconic, and Experiment.

Owners Showdown

.

Owners showdown.

The investors and owners of different PUBG Mobile teams came together and appealed to the masses to stay united and work together for the betterment of the Indian Gaming community. The success blanket is probably, therefore, at the heart of the expression ‘Together we stand.’

The panel consisted of Sudhir Kulria (Marcos Gaming), Goldy (8bit), Mohit Israney (Global Esports), Samuel (SynerGE), and Rushindra Sinha (Global Esports).

Panel discussion with PUBG Mobile creators

.

Content creators panel discussion.

The panel comprised of Mortal, Mamba, Maxtern, GodNixon, Ketan, and Ocean. Some important topics were raised during this 45-minute long discussion. The group talked at length about the diversification and scope of YouTube content to reach a broader audience.

Maxtern, who is a content creator for Global Esports, added that PC gaming viewerships are also in surge with the advent of games like GTA 5 Roleplay and Call of Duty Warzone. Popular PC streamers like RakaZone and HydraFlick are growing immensely on the platform, which is ideal for the overall gaming ecosystem of the country.

Shooting Stars

.

Shooting stars.

This segment featured famous YouTubers like Dynamo Gaming, MortaL, Tanmay Bhat, Carryminati, Rawknee, and Ashish Chanchlani. Arjun Tendulkar, who recently revealed his obsession with PUBG Mobile, joined the stream.

All 7 of them, along with 8bit Thug, played an intense 4v4 TDM battle and entertained the fans.