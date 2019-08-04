×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

9 Quest Decks from Hearthstone's Saviors of Uldum (Standard)

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12   //    04 Aug 2019, 20:13 IST

Image result for saviors of uldum quest

Blizzard's second expansion of 2019, Saviors of Uldum, will be released worldwide on 6 August (7 August for Asia servers). If you go to a Fireside Gathering, you can get early access to the expansion and open your packs before the live release.

Saviors of Uldum is a very ambitious and creative expansion. There are many new interesting mechanics that have been added in this expansion, including the return of Quests.

A few pros as well as other players have already gotten their hands on the new set and tested some of the decks. Here are nine of the decks they managed to make from the Quests.

#1 Quest Druid

Image result for ossirian tear hearthstone

Deck Code: AAECAZICCCRArtIC9fwC1pkDyZwD+KED26UDC1Zf9wPEBuH7AvqGA6miA8iiA9yiA++iA9mpAwA=

Decklist
Decklist

This deck from Kripparian is the Druid Quest along with a bunch of Choose One cards which are not otherwise powerful on their own. To have unspent mana, you just need to ensure your mana at the end of the turn does not go down to 0. It is relatively easy to do for 4 turns with a big pay off.

Cards like Tending Tauren, Cenarius and Wardruid Loti have a large power level with the Passive Hero Power. While the effect is powerful, Quest Druid does not really have a win condition and you will need to constantly hit face with your buffed minions.

#2. Quest Hunter

Image result for unseal the vault hearthstone
Advertisement

Deck Code: AAECAR8IhwSY8AKH+wKbhQPjiwP5lgOkpQOYqQMLqAK1A8cDuwXbCYEKyfgCoIUDpIgD5KQDoqUDAA==


Decklist
Decklist

Quest Hunter is the weakest of the Quests so far. However, if you can pull it off it can be quite devastating. The reward for the quest is giving your minions +2 attack. Summoning 20 minions is quite a task but cards such as Halazzi, Swarm of Locusts and Unleash the Hounds can help you complete it quicker.

Scavenging Hyena is very powerful in this deck. Charging it with a Tundra Rhino or having it stick on your board and buffing its attack as well as killing your beasts to buff it can mow down your opponent. If you're short on dust, you probably don't want to craft this quest. But if you open it from a pack it's worth experimenting with.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Hearthstone
Advertisement
Hearthstone: New cards revealed from Saviors of Uldum expansion
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone: What we know so far about the new expansion Saviors of Uldum
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone: What you need to know about the newest expansion Saviors of Uldum
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone: The League of Explorers cards are back and more interesting than ever
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Priest Cards Leaving Standard in 2019 (Constructed)
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Rogue Cards Leaving Standard in 2019 (Constructed)
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The 5 Best Paladin Cards Leaving Standard in 2019 (Constructed)
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The Best Mage Cards Leaving Standard in 2019
RELATED STORY
Hearthstone Standard Rotation: The Best Druid Cards Leaving Standard in 2019 (Constructed)
RELATED STORY
Super Smash Bros: Dragon Quest 9 DLC Hero releases today
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us