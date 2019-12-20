A complete guide to Steam's Winter Sale event

This year's winter sale event is called Steamville

Steam Sale is one of the most anticipated events for any gamer around the world. A massive sale where most of the titles on Steam are available on a bargain price. It's the perfect opportunity for loading up the cart with your favorite games and setting yourself up for at least a couple of months. The Steam Winter Sale is now live and like every Steam Sale, there is side conquest going on apart from the sale itself.

This year’s winter sale event is called ‘Steamville’, and it will run from December 19 to January 2, 2020. Gamers can earn tokens by completing certain tasks or by purchasing a new game. They can then exchange these tokens for exclusive steam rewards or discount coupons.

The task required for the tokens are as follows:

Interact with Steam Labs Interactive Recommender- 100 tokens

Join a Group Chat Room(on steam)- 100 tokens

Make a Wish (add any three games to you Steam wishlist)- 100 tokens

Take a Steam Labs Deep Dive- 100 tokens

Use Chat Stickers (on Steam chat)- 100 tokens

Watch the Yule Log Burn- 100 tokens

Daily task (changes every day)- 100 tokens

On every ₹100 you spend, you'll get an additional 141 tokens. These tokens can be used to redeem exclusive rewards on Steam. The reward market includes the following items:

30 Chat stickers (700 tokens per each)

₹350 discount coupon (5,000 tokens, can be purchased only once)

Exclusive Winter Sale layout for your profile (5,000 tokens)

6 Steam Chat room effects (1000 tokens per each)

6 profile backgrounds (500 tokens per each)

33 Emoticons (100 tokens per each)

Upgrade you Winer Sale Badge up to level 15 (1000 tokens per level)

Apart from the sale, the Annual Steam Awards is also going on. The voting phase is now open, and there are eight categories, four of which are new this year.