Best games to buy under $10 on Steam Winter Sale

Steam Sale is now live

The Steam Winter Sale is up and running, and gamers can get their favorite titles at a much cheaper price than usual. The special event for this year’s Winter Sale is ‘Steamville’ where gamers can earn tokens for completing tasks such as buying games and creating a wish list.

These tokens can then be exchanged for prizes, which include chat stickers and chat effects. However, not everyone is trying to go ham on the sale, and some are looking to follow the path of budget gaming. Here is a list of 5 best games that are under the price of $10 and won’t put a dent in your wallet.

Fallout 4($9, ₹600)

Fallout 4

Fallout 4 has had a mixed reception in the past. Although the game has a huge open-world story, there is no freedom to role play anything but as a post-war parent. The game also had a lot of bugs at the time of the release, but it’s sorted as of now. The main reason to go for this game is the huge modding community actively working on the game. There are endless mods you can try for the game, and the additional mods will ensure 1000+ hours of gameplay.

Dishonored 2 ($10, ₹667)

Dishonored 2

A fantastic sequel to the original, Dishonored 2 is a game worthy of playing. The gameplay is definitely more challenging than the first game due to level design, the enemies you are up against and their awareness. The graphics and visuals of the game are very crisp and clean, providing an immersive experience. The storyline is the best part of the game, and you can now play the main story as 2 different characters with their storyline.

Cities: Skyline($7.49, ₹182)

Cities: Skylines

Cities: Skyline is one of the best city builder games out there. Cities: Skylines allows the player to start from nothing, and grow one tiny neighborhood into an ultimately sprawling, fully integrated and interconnected network of high-density cities and lower density towns. It has an active modding community, and a lot of DLCs are available for the game.

Hollow Knight($7.49, ₹239)

Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight is an absolute masterpiece and a true gem of the Metroidvania genre. A gripping story, a soul-touching soundtrack, and stunning visuals make Hollow Knight a near-perfect game. Unlike many indie games, Hollow Knight is not at all an easy game to play, and it requires patience and proper practice to thrive in the game. The game also has 4 additional DLC packs that can be downloaded for free from Steam.

DOOM($6, ₹479)

DOOM (2016)

A mainstay in every gaming wish list, DOOM delivers on every front. The single-player campaign of the gaming provides a thrilling experience and is very similar to the original version of the game. Filled with fast-paced action, satisfying annihilation, and everything else that made Doom (1993) great. DOOM is very chaotic and you pretty much kill everything that moves in the game.