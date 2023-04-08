"A disgusting surprise": Fans upset after Capcom introduces microtransactions to Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake is the biggest survival horror release so far this year. Japanese developer Capcom pulled no punches when it came to delivering solid and polished gameplay. The remake has been hailed for creating an experience superior to the celebrated 2005 GameCube original. However, the company has now come under fire from fans due to a controversial business decision.
The latest update of Resident Evil 4 Remake added microtransactions called Exclusive Upgrade Tickets to the game. This means players can purchase consumable tickets that allow them to immediately gain access to a weapon's exclusive upgrades by paying real money.
Fans discuss Capcom's latest business decision in Resident Evil 4 Remake on social media
Traditionally, Resident Evil 4 players would have to fully upgrade a weapon using in-game currency to be eligible to unlock exclusive upgrades. Thanks to the newly introduced microtransactions, they can now be unlocked and used instantly.
Furthermore, this also bypasses the additional upgrade fee needed to obtain the exclusive upgrade. A single Exclusive Upgrade Ticket costs $2.99/INR 169 but can also be bought in multiples of three or five tickets.
Fans think this is unfair, considering that the title has been successful so far, with over four million copies sold. That's on top of the fact that it is a full-price AAA game.
Many feel this move will tarnish the universally acclaimed reputation of the title. After all, the original Resident Evil 4 is one of the most influential video games ever made.
However, some fans are calling this development a non-issue as it is optional. They also highlighted the fact that Capcom had done this before.
Overall, it is hard to disagree with the former group of fans. Microtransactions should not exist in a full-price release. After all, the Resident Evil name itself is bound to guarantee immensely successful sales. That's without considering the fact that this is a reimagining of the most popular RE entry yet.
What's more, these Exclusive Upgrade Tickets feel lazily implemented. For one, they only unlock the final exclusive upgrade. This means players will still need to upgrade the weapon to max level using in-game money.
Besides allowing the use of unique perks early, these tickets only bypass the end costs of around 60k-100k Pesetas. So, it is clear that they were added to squeeze as much as they could out of sales.
What else does the latest update for Resident Evil 4 Remake add?
In addition to the divisive microtransactions, Capcom has introduced the much-anticipated Mercenaries mode with this update. Available for free to all owners of Resident Evil 4 Remake, it is an arcade mode with a focus on combat. Players can pick a character and then be pitted into a level with incoming hordes of foes.
With a limited inventory of weapons, consumables, and resources, players must strategize in order to survive. Defeating enemies grants points which, coupled with fast clear times, should grant a high ranking at the end of the stage. This is crucial if players want to unlock all the characters in Mercenaries.
Resident Evil 4 Remake was released on March 24, 2023. It is available on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.