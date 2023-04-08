Create

"A disgusting surprise": Fans upset after Capcom introduces microtransactions to Resident Evil 4 Remake

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Apr 08, 2023 08:32 IST
Cpacom has ruffled more than a few fans' feathers after revealing optional but paid upgrade tickets for weapons in their latest survivial horror masterpiece (Images via Capcom)

Resident Evil 4 Remake is the biggest survival horror release so far this year. Japanese developer Capcom pulled no punches when it came to delivering solid and polished gameplay. The remake has been hailed for creating an experience superior to the celebrated 2005 GameCube original. However, the company has now come under fire from fans due to a controversial business decision.

Capcom's weapon exclusive upgrade ticket microtransactions for Resident Evil 4 Remake are a disgusting surprise. I mean an all unlocks DLC makes sense, but tickets? That is stupid since you still need to farm money to upgrade a gun & you can buy that exclusive upgrade too!

The latest update of Resident Evil 4 Remake added microtransactions called Exclusive Upgrade Tickets to the game. This means players can purchase consumable tickets that allow them to immediately gain access to a weapon's exclusive upgrades by paying real money.

Fans discuss Capcom's latest business decision in Resident Evil 4 Remake on social media

Traditionally, Resident Evil 4 players would have to fully upgrade a weapon using in-game currency to be eligible to unlock exclusive upgrades. Thanks to the newly introduced microtransactions, they can now be unlocked and used instantly.

Furthermore, this also bypasses the additional upgrade fee needed to obtain the exclusive upgrade. A single Exclusive Upgrade Ticket costs $2.99/INR 169 but can also be bought in multiples of three or five tickets.

Fans think this is unfair, considering that the title has been successful so far, with over four million copies sold. That's on top of the fact that it is a full-price AAA game.

Furthers my theory that the only reason single-player Resident Evil games are greenlite at Capcom is so they can bolt on a multiplayer game with microtransactions. -RE:sistance-RE:verse-and now they just bolted it on to Mercenaries twitter.com/wario64/status…
Capcom patching in pay-to-win microtransactions for Resident Evil 4 Remake post-release represents a serious ethical issue, especially for those who would have taken this into account with regards to reviews or decisions to stream the game. Absolutely duplicitous move here.
Very *cool of Capcom to put in microtransactions after I heartily recommended RE4 remake.*it sucks actually
"wow i can't believe capcom would do this" - someone who likely knew that capcom sold red orb microtransactions for DMC5 but forgot days later because the game's orb drop rates were still as generous as they normally are twitter.com/Wario64/status…
Capcom's already going to make lots of money off the game. Adding microtransactions feels sleazy no matter how you look at it, especially when compared with the original. twitter.com/MPFirst/status…
In our last RE4 stream we said we'd do a Mercenaries stream when the DLC came out.Because of Capcom injecting microtransactions into the game, we have decided to not do that and will play something else this weekend instead. twitter.com/Wario64/status…
Capcom should not have disrespected Resident Evil 4 with microtransactions, even pointless ones. You’d think four million sales and counting would be enough.
And still they “need” post-launch microtransactions to be “profitable” 🤢 #Capcom wants to show us, that they are shitty too twitter.com/resievilcentra…
I love how Capcom thought they could just sneak microtransactions into Resident Evil 4 Remake and think nobody would notice. Why you would risk your reputation of such a near perfect job, is astounding. Management at that company must be pretty dumb to blindly include it.

Many feel this move will tarnish the universally acclaimed reputation of the title. After all, the original Resident Evil 4 is one of the most influential video games ever made.

However, some fans are calling this development a non-issue as it is optional. They also highlighted the fact that Capcom had done this before.

Capcom has offered weapon unlocks as microtransactions since RE2R. It’s nothing new. Folks up in arms should touch grass. It doesn’t impact you at all, this isn’t an online game giving anyone an advantage. Don’t like em? Don’t buy em! #ResidentEvil4Remake
Lately its just been idiotic tweet after idiotic tweet after another. So angry over what .. because capcom put microtransactions in RE4R ? .. AND ? Let people play how they want and mind yours. Very simple to do, yet VERY hard to understand nowadays I suppose.
@MichaelHofric13 @finalgirl_kiddo @DreamcastGuy Did you have this same type of energy when Capcom sold red orbs as microtransactions with DMC5? Be honest 😂
People complaining about the new microtransactions in RE4. I don't think it's a big deal these "skip the grind" dlcs have existed forever but to the people it does bother consider this: If this is the price we pay for Capcom making banger after fucking banger is it not worth it?
@apgrenus @Wario64 Capcom has been milking microtransactions since the ps3 days. They were never better then this.

Overall, it is hard to disagree with the former group of fans. Microtransactions should not exist in a full-price release. After all, the Resident Evil name itself is bound to guarantee immensely successful sales. That's without considering the fact that this is a reimagining of the most popular RE entry yet.

What's more, these Exclusive Upgrade Tickets feel lazily implemented. For one, they only unlock the final exclusive upgrade. This means players will still need to upgrade the weapon to max level using in-game money.

Besides allowing the use of unique perks early, these tickets only bypass the end costs of around 60k-100k Pesetas. So, it is clear that they were added to squeeze as much as they could out of sales.

What else does the latest update for Resident Evil 4 Remake add?

youtube-cover

In addition to the divisive microtransactions, Capcom has introduced the much-anticipated Mercenaries mode with this update. Available for free to all owners of Resident Evil 4 Remake, it is an arcade mode with a focus on combat. Players can pick a character and then be pitted into a level with incoming hordes of foes.

With a limited inventory of weapons, consumables, and resources, players must strategize in order to survive. Defeating enemies grants points which, coupled with fast clear times, should grant a high ranking at the end of the stage. This is crucial if players want to unlock all the characters in Mercenaries.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was released on March 24, 2023. It is available on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

