"A disgusting surprise": Fans upset after Capcom introduces microtransactions to Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake is the biggest survival horror release so far this year. Japanese developer Capcom pulled no punches when it came to delivering solid and polished gameplay. The remake has been hailed for creating an experience superior to the celebrated 2005 GameCube original. However, the company has now come under fire from fans due to a controversial business decision.

Jean-Paul Bartolomei @ultimablackmage Capcom's weapon exclusive upgrade ticket microtransactions for Resident Evil 4 Remake are a disgusting surprise. I mean an all unlocks DLC makes sense, but tickets? That is stupid since you still need to farm money to upgrade a gun & you can buy that exclusive upgrade too! Capcom's weapon exclusive upgrade ticket microtransactions for Resident Evil 4 Remake are a disgusting surprise. I mean an all unlocks DLC makes sense, but tickets? That is stupid since you still need to farm money to upgrade a gun & you can buy that exclusive upgrade too!

The latest update of Resident Evil 4 Remake added microtransactions called Exclusive Upgrade Tickets to the game. This means players can purchase consumable tickets that allow them to immediately gain access to a weapon's exclusive upgrades by paying real money.

Fans discuss Capcom's latest business decision in Resident Evil 4 Remake on social media

Traditionally, Resident Evil 4 players would have to fully upgrade a weapon using in-game currency to be eligible to unlock exclusive upgrades. Thanks to the newly introduced microtransactions, they can now be unlocked and used instantly.

Furthermore, this also bypasses the additional upgrade fee needed to obtain the exclusive upgrade. A single Exclusive Upgrade Ticket costs $2.99/INR 169 but can also be bought in multiples of three or five tickets.

Fans think this is unfair, considering that the title has been successful so far, with over four million copies sold. That's on top of the fact that it is a full-price AAA game.

Stop Skeletons From Fighting | ➕🔥🔥 @stopskeletons

-RE:sistance

-RE:verse

-and now they just bolted it on to Mercenaries Wario64 @Wario64 Resident Evil 4 now has a bunch of microtransactions for weapon exclusive upgrade tickets Resident Evil 4 now has a bunch of microtransactions for weapon exclusive upgrade tickets https://t.co/jPiw6dOmmj Furthers my theory that the only reason single-player Resident Evil games are greenlite at Capcom is so they can bolt on a multiplayer game with microtransactions.-RE:sistance-RE:verse-and now they just bolted it on to Mercenaries twitter.com/wario64/status… Furthers my theory that the only reason single-player Resident Evil games are greenlite at Capcom is so they can bolt on a multiplayer game with microtransactions. -RE:sistance-RE:verse-and now they just bolted it on to Mercenaries twitter.com/wario64/status…

Casey Explosion @CaseyExplosion Capcom patching in pay-to-win microtransactions for Resident Evil 4 Remake post-release represents a serious ethical issue, especially for those who would have taken this into account with regards to reviews or decisions to stream the game. Absolutely duplicitous move here. Capcom patching in pay-to-win microtransactions for Resident Evil 4 Remake post-release represents a serious ethical issue, especially for those who would have taken this into account with regards to reviews or decisions to stream the game. Absolutely duplicitous move here.

Ramona's Power Hour! @Razorgirl1984 Very *cool of Capcom to put in microtransactions after I heartily recommended RE4 remake.



*it sucks actually Very *cool of Capcom to put in microtransactions after I heartily recommended RE4 remake.*it sucks actually

H.F.S. Matt 👹 @MildConviction Wario64 @Wario64 Resident Evil 4 now has a bunch of microtransactions for weapon exclusive upgrade tickets Resident Evil 4 now has a bunch of microtransactions for weapon exclusive upgrade tickets https://t.co/jPiw6dOmmj "wow i can't believe capcom would do this" - someone who likely knew that capcom sold red orb microtransactions for DMC5 but forgot days later because the game's orb drop rates were still as generous as they normally are twitter.com/Wario64/status… "wow i can't believe capcom would do this" - someone who likely knew that capcom sold red orb microtransactions for DMC5 but forgot days later because the game's orb drop rates were still as generous as they normally are twitter.com/Wario64/status…

Smiley 😎 @PrCat88 MP1st @MPFirst #RE4 Resident Evil 4 microtransactions have surfaced alongside the Mercenaries DLC with weapon upgrade tickets mp1st.com/news/resident-… Resident Evil 4 microtransactions have surfaced alongside the Mercenaries DLC with weapon upgrade tickets mp1st.com/news/resident-… #RE4 https://t.co/47wPBg3SNh Capcom's already going to make lots of money off the game. Adding microtransactions feels sleazy no matter how you look at it, especially when compared with the original. twitter.com/MPFirst/status… Capcom's already going to make lots of money off the game. Adding microtransactions feels sleazy no matter how you look at it, especially when compared with the original. twitter.com/MPFirst/status…

♡ Lesbiandrea! ♡ @andrea_reventon



Because of Capcom injecting microtransactions into the game, we have decided to not do that and will play something else this weekend instead. Wario64 @Wario64 Resident Evil 4 now has a bunch of microtransactions for weapon exclusive upgrade tickets Resident Evil 4 now has a bunch of microtransactions for weapon exclusive upgrade tickets https://t.co/jPiw6dOmmj In our last RE4 stream we said we'd do a Mercenaries stream when the DLC came out.Because of Capcom injecting microtransactions into the game, we have decided to not do that and will play something else this weekend instead. twitter.com/Wario64/status… In our last RE4 stream we said we'd do a Mercenaries stream when the DLC came out.Because of Capcom injecting microtransactions into the game, we have decided to not do that and will play something else this weekend instead. twitter.com/Wario64/status…

Rich Stanton @RichJStanton Capcom should not have disrespected Resident Evil 4 with microtransactions, even pointless ones. You’d think four million sales and counting would be enough. Capcom should not have disrespected Resident Evil 4 with microtransactions, even pointless ones. You’d think four million sales and counting would be enough.

Jan Kastner @Der_Nerd_in_mir Will | Resident Evil Central 👁️ @ResiEvilCentral The Resident Evil mammoth that is Resident Evil 4 Remake has now sold 4 MILLION! copies in just 14 days.



In comparison:



- RE7 took 63 days to sell 3.5 million

- RE8 took 20 days to sell 4 million

- RE2R took 30 days to sell 4 million

- RE3R took 90 days to sell 2.7 million The Resident Evil mammoth that is Resident Evil 4 Remake has now sold 4 MILLION! copies in just 14 days.In comparison:- RE7 took 63 days to sell 3.5 million- RE8 took 20 days to sell 4 million- RE2R took 30 days to sell 4 million- RE3R took 90 days to sell 2.7 million https://t.co/YuW56l34u0 And still they “need” post-launch microtransactions to be “profitable” 🤢 #Capcom wants to show us, that they are shitty too twitter.com/resievilcentra… And still they “need” post-launch microtransactions to be “profitable” 🤢 #Capcom wants to show us, that they are shitty too twitter.com/resievilcentra…

haloboi @haloboy817 I love how Capcom thought they could just sneak microtransactions into Resident Evil 4 Remake and think nobody would notice. Why you would risk your reputation of such a near perfect job, is astounding. Management at that company must be pretty dumb to blindly include it. I love how Capcom thought they could just sneak microtransactions into Resident Evil 4 Remake and think nobody would notice. Why you would risk your reputation of such a near perfect job, is astounding. Management at that company must be pretty dumb to blindly include it.

Many feel this move will tarnish the universally acclaimed reputation of the title. After all, the original Resident Evil 4 is one of the most influential video games ever made.

However, some fans are calling this development a non-issue as it is optional. They also highlighted the fact that Capcom had done this before.

J’s Gaming Corner @just_games1984 Capcom has offered weapon unlocks as microtransactions since RE2R. It’s nothing new. Folks up in arms should touch grass. It doesn’t impact you at all, this isn’t an online game giving anyone an advantage. Don’t like em? Don’t buy em! #ResidentEvil4Remake Capcom has offered weapon unlocks as microtransactions since RE2R. It’s nothing new. Folks up in arms should touch grass. It doesn’t impact you at all, this isn’t an online game giving anyone an advantage. Don’t like em? Don’t buy em! #ResidentEvil4Remake

Jake ~ @xKuraiiexe Lately its just been idiotic tweet after idiotic tweet after another. So angry over what .. because capcom put microtransactions in RE4R ? .. AND ? Let people play how they want and mind yours. Very simple to do, yet VERY hard to understand nowadays I suppose. Lately its just been idiotic tweet after idiotic tweet after another. So angry over what .. because capcom put microtransactions in RE4R ? .. AND ? Let people play how they want and mind yours. Very simple to do, yet VERY hard to understand nowadays I suppose.

Wick @kerezznikov @MichaelHofric13 @finalgirl_kiddo @DreamcastGuy Did you have this same type of energy when Capcom sold red orbs as microtransactions with DMC5? Be honest @MichaelHofric13 @finalgirl_kiddo @DreamcastGuy Did you have this same type of energy when Capcom sold red orbs as microtransactions with DMC5? Be honest 😂

Azuma BLM @ Home ;-; @AzumaShinobi0 People complaining about the new microtransactions in RE4. I don't think it's a big deal these "skip the grind" dlcs have existed forever but to the people it does bother consider this: If this is the price we pay for Capcom making banger after fucking banger is it not worth it? People complaining about the new microtransactions in RE4. I don't think it's a big deal these "skip the grind" dlcs have existed forever but to the people it does bother consider this: If this is the price we pay for Capcom making banger after fucking banger is it not worth it?

insanekyo @insanejun @apgrenus @Wario64 Capcom has been milking microtransactions since the ps3 days. They were never better then this. @apgrenus @Wario64 Capcom has been milking microtransactions since the ps3 days. They were never better then this.

Overall, it is hard to disagree with the former group of fans. Microtransactions should not exist in a full-price release. After all, the Resident Evil name itself is bound to guarantee immensely successful sales. That's without considering the fact that this is a reimagining of the most popular RE entry yet.

What's more, these Exclusive Upgrade Tickets feel lazily implemented. For one, they only unlock the final exclusive upgrade. This means players will still need to upgrade the weapon to max level using in-game money.

Besides allowing the use of unique perks early, these tickets only bypass the end costs of around 60k-100k Pesetas. So, it is clear that they were added to squeeze as much as they could out of sales.

What else does the latest update for Resident Evil 4 Remake add?

In addition to the divisive microtransactions, Capcom has introduced the much-anticipated Mercenaries mode with this update. Available for free to all owners of Resident Evil 4 Remake, it is an arcade mode with a focus on combat. Players can pick a character and then be pitted into a level with incoming hordes of foes.

With a limited inventory of weapons, consumables, and resources, players must strategize in order to survive. Defeating enemies grants points which, coupled with fast clear times, should grant a high ranking at the end of the stage. This is crucial if players want to unlock all the characters in Mercenaries.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was released on March 24, 2023. It is available on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

