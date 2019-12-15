A look at the overall standings as Team Unique wins PMSC World Cup 2019 Grand Finals

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Dec 2019, 06:41 IST SHARE

PMSC World Cup 2019 Points Table

PMSC World Cup 2019 Grand Finals in Riyadh Front is finally over and Team Unique has emerged as the winner of the tournament after some stunning display of grit and tactical ability. During the final day, the winners were able to manage two chicken dinners with a total of 111 points. The #2 and #3 spot were secured by RRQ Athena and Team Queso, respectively.

Chicken Dinner #2! @Team_UNQ takes the final match of the #PMSCWorldCup2019 in #Riyadh! This team has taken control of their destiny, and done what they needed to do to take the #1 spot! pic.twitter.com/PUyYXVwbmT — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 14, 2019

Here are the full standings of PMSC World Cup 2019 Grand Finals:

PMSC World Cup 2019 Grand Finals Overall Standings

#1 Team Unique: 111 Points

#2 RRQ Athena: 81 Points

#3 Team Queso: 65 Points

#4 Cloud 9: 60 Points

#5 EGC KR Black: 52 Points

Advertisement

#6 RED Kalunga: 50 Points

#7 Elementrix: 47 Points

#8 Goskilla: 43 Points

#9 6N Team: 41 Points

#10 Yalla Esports: 34 Points

#11 ME Assassins: 26 Points

#12 SNT: 25 Points

#13 46 Loot: 19 Points

#14 Arab Madness: 18 Points

#15 Divine Vendetta: 17 Points

#16 SNP: 16 Points

A total of five matches were played during finals in the third perspective. Sixteen star teams fought in the final stage for a $300,000 prize pool. The winning team was awarded a glorious trophy and a sum of $100,000.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest upcoming Video Game News and PUBG News.