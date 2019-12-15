A look at the overall standings as Team Unique wins PMSC World Cup 2019 Grand Finals
PMSC World Cup 2019 Grand Finals in Riyadh Front is finally over and Team Unique has emerged as the winner of the tournament after some stunning display of grit and tactical ability. During the final day, the winners were able to manage two chicken dinners with a total of 111 points. The #2 and #3 spot were secured by RRQ Athena and Team Queso, respectively.
Here are the full standings of PMSC World Cup 2019 Grand Finals:
PMSC World Cup 2019 Grand Finals Overall Standings
#1 Team Unique: 111 Points
#2 RRQ Athena: 81 Points
#3 Team Queso: 65 Points
#4 Cloud 9: 60 Points
#5 EGC KR Black: 52 Points
#6 RED Kalunga: 50 Points
#7 Elementrix: 47 Points
#8 Goskilla: 43 Points
#9 6N Team: 41 Points
#10 Yalla Esports: 34 Points
#11 ME Assassins: 26 Points
#12 SNT: 25 Points
#13 46 Loot: 19 Points
#14 Arab Madness: 18 Points
#15 Divine Vendetta: 17 Points
#16 SNP: 16 Points
A total of five matches were played during finals in the third perspective. Sixteen star teams fought in the final stage for a $300,000 prize pool. The winning team was awarded a glorious trophy and a sum of $100,000.
Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest upcoming Video Game News and PUBG News.