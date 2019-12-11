PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Winter Update released officially; here's how you can download it

PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Update

PUBG Mobile's latest update 0.16.0 has been pushed out officially without taking down the servers for maintenance. It has come with the all-new EvoGround mode, i.e. Rage Gear along with classic mode features like winter theme and healing updates and much more. The size of the latest update is 673MB, and it requires 1.57GB of free storage in Android and 1.97GB in iOS.

PUBG players can download the update from Google Play Store, and the players who will update the game before 17th December will get a 3D Winter Dress, 50 Silver and 2888 BP as additional rewards.

Winter Festival is coming! The new Update for 0.16.0 will be available starting from Dec. 11th, the server will not be taken offline for this update. This update requires approximately an additional 0.6 GB of storage space on your phone. Please update ASAP! #pubgmobile pic.twitter.com/kMFXcDo876 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 9, 2019

How to Download PUBG Mobile Update 0.16.0?

Open the Google Play Store or iOS app store on your device.

Search "PUBG Mobile" in the search bar.

Click on the first result from the list.

You will see an update option on the screen.

Click on update, and it may take a longer time depending on internet connection.

After the completion of the download, it will take 5-10 mins to install the update in your phone.

By following the steps mentioned above, you can successfully install the PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update in your phone.

