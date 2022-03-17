A new 'unofficial' Ocarina of Time PC version has been released, with no Nintendo code or art assets

A new PC version of the Ocarina of Time has finally been released. OpenOcarina is here, and players can obtain it right now, but it's not as easy as dowloading and playing right away.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of the most popular video games of all time, to the point where fans reconstructed a long-lost prototype after it was unearthed last year. Naturally, the game has spawned a slew of additional initiatives. One of these initiatives, OpenOcarina, has now been completed.

The new PC version of Ocarina of Time allows players to run the Nintendo classic on a modern PC

OpenOcarina, like previous PC versions of the game, is a technological marvel. Since the original game's source code was released in 2020, it appears that modders have been hard at work. Some footage from the game's PC version surfaced a few weeks ago, showing the work that has been done thus far.

For those concerned about copyright problems, it's also worth noting that the game has been reverse-engineered using assets created from the ground up. This implies that modders should be able to release the port without risking Nintendo's wrath. Of course, the firm might still pursue them. After all, Take-Two sued fans who reverse-engineered GTA 3 and Vice City.

Nintendo's code or art assets aren't used in any way in the code they're giving, which is an approach used by other PC port efforts as well. To make this playable, players must first obtain a functional ROM of the original game, after which they must assemble everything. As one can guess, a few technical issues should be expected with this PC port.

A nostalgic rewind:

Those who recall the 1990s may attest to the fact that it was an exciting time for gaming. People began to regard video games as more than simply gimmicky toys as the industry began to establish its footing. One of the finest Nintendo 64 games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, was published near the end of the century, as the 2000s approached.

Edited by Ashish Yadav