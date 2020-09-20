A124 Free Fire: Character skills, ability, and more

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale video game that features an engaging character-based gameplay. Players can choose their in-game characters and use their ability according to preference.

Over the years, Free Fire has introduced a host of unique characters with special abilities. If you want a healer in your team, there is no better option than playing as Alok. He can provide several healing buffs to the team.

In this article, we discuss the ability of one of the most aggressive characters in the game, A124.

A124 Free Fire character ability and lore

A124 character in Free Fire (Image credit: Garena)

Free Fire description: A124 is a robot, made with modern technology.

She has two states of mind: An 18-year-old girl mode and battle mode.

A124 has proved to be a great pick for many high-Elo players, as her special ability 'Thrill of Battle' allows her to convert a part of her EP into HP instantly. Energy Points provide the players an instant HP boost and help them eliminate the retreating enemies.

She can be used as a defensive character as well. A124 can hide behind gloo walls till the last zones and use EPs to gain HP during a gunfight.

Players can collect her memory fragments to unlock various A124 exclusive rewards in Free Fire.

UNLOCK AT LEVEL 1

Quickly convert 25 EP into HP, CD: 90s

UNLOCK AT LEVEL 2

Quickly convert 30 EP into HP, CD: 80s

UNLOCK AT LEVEL 3

Quickly convert 35 EP into HP, CD: 75s.

UNLOCK AT LEVEL 4

Quickly convert 40 EP into HP, CD: 70s

UNLOCK AT LEVEL 5

AI Jacket

UNLOCK AT LEVEL 6

Quickly convert 55 EP into HP, CD: 65s.

UNLOCK AT LEVEL 7

A124's Banner

UNLOCK AT LEVEL 8

Quickly convert 50 EP into HP, CD: 60s

At each level, the effectiveness of the ability increases, and the cooldown period decreases, which further tips the scales in the player's favor.

