×
Create
Notifications

Abed and four other Filipino Dota 2 talents indefinitely stuck in Romania after TI 10

The stranded Dota 2 talents had flights booked only a few days after the travel bans were imposed (image via Evil Geniuses twitter)
The stranded Dota 2 talents had flights booked only a few days after the travel bans were imposed (image via Evil Geniuses twitter)
Sambit Pal
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 21, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Feature

The biggest annual Dota 2 event, TI 10, ended last Sunday. After bootcamping for a long hectic month leading up to The Internationals, players prefer to fly home to take time off Dota in the roster shuffle season. However, five players, including Abed, are stuck in Romania due to a travel ban in the Philippines, their home country.

The five players, Abed (Evil Geniuses), Carlo "Kuku" Palad (T1), Karl "Karl" Jayme (T1), Djardel "Dj" Mampusti (Fnatic), and Marc Polo "Raven" Fausto (Fnatic) are unable to return home, as Fnatic team director Eric Khor disclosed on Twitter.

filipino #TI10 players @DjardelJicko @ravendoto @abedyusop @kukudota @karldota and team staff @killthemage stuck in romania after TI. they are unable to return to the PH. can anyone help? @DFAPHL @ABSCBN @bamaquino

Due to surging covid cases in Romania, an inter-agency task force from the PH government has imposed travel bans for flights coming from Romania. This ban has been in place since their latest memorandum on October 16, right before the TI 10 grand finals date.

Government repatriation might be the only recluse for stranded Dota 2 talents

The Bureau of Immigration Phillipines has redlisted Romania, therefore all incoming traffic from there is banned until they lift it in a memorandum. Until then, the stranded Dota 2 talents' sole resort is the Filipino DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs). As the Fnatic performance coach Paolo Bago tweeted yesterday, the Filipino consulates are already in talks with DFA authorities.

The crisis of the five Filipino players as well as the Fnatic coach Paolo Bago are only the end to a string of unfortunate events Dota 2 players have gone through due to COVID-19.

The tournament itself was hindered by numerous setbacks. Due to the pandemic, it was pushed back to August 2021 from 2020. Valve's fallout with the Swedish Sports Association afterwards postponed the date even further. Moreover, it meant that Avicii arena, or any other Swedish venue, was out of the picture.

Also Read

Dealing with things slowly but things are looking up. Appreciate those who have assisted so far, inc. PH consuls in Berlin and Budapest. twitter.com/ReiNNNN/status…

A collaborative effort with PGL studios in Bucharest, Romania was Valve's fallback plan for hosting the highly anticipated Dota 2 event. While Romania was mostly covid-free then, numerous factors have led to a sudden onset of a fourth wave since October, right before TI started. Dota 2 talents from two Chinese teams got infected, and Valve even had to cancel and refund tickets for the live audience.

Edited by Ashish Yadav
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी