"Absolute handsome devil": Karl Jacobs makes Sykkuno blush

In a wholesome moment which took place recently, popular Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs complimented Sykkuno on his good looks, which ended up making him blush in return.

The 28-year old Twitch streamer, who is renowned for his humble personality and innocent mindset, was left flustered during a recent Among Us stream. The stream included the presence of the likes of Disguised Toast, Yvonne and more notable personalities.

Karl is always so supportive of Sykkuno 🥺 pic.twitter.com/7q0MEQ3ita — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) January 21, 2021

From labelling him as "annoyingly handsome" to receiving compliments from Sykkuno in return, the duo's recent interaction proved to be a hit with fans, as it ended up winning hearts online.

Karl Jacobs compliments Sykkuno on being "annoyingly handsome"

In the clip above, as the rest of the lobby welcomes Karl Jacobs to the game, he goes on to single out Sykkuno for praise. He then proceeds to compliment him generously:

"May I just say, I can tell how Sykkuno is right now just from his voice , I could already tell!"

As the rest of the lobby gushes in agreement, Sykkuno manages to compose himself and tries to deflect the attention from himself by calling Karl one of the coolest people he has ever met in his life.

In response, Karl continues to tease Sykkuno, as he labels him an "absolute, handsome devil":

"I just clicked on Sykkuno's stream and I wasn't wrong , just a absolute handsome devil! Continue being like, annoyingly handsome, it's like annoying! "

His compliments made Sykkuno blush, as the rest of the lobby enjoyed the wholesome interaction between the two.

By the looks of the reactions online, Karl Jacobs was not the only one gushing over Sykkuno's good looks, as fans echoed his sentiments too:

With their recent interaction going viral, it looks like the internet has found a new wholesome duo to fawn over - Karl Jacobs x Sykkuno.

One of the most popular and endearing YouTubers today, Sykkuno continues to win hearts online courtesy of his wholesome persona and interactions with fellow streamers.