AC Milan set to take first steps into world of esports

QLASH, an Italian esports team, and AC Milan have finally entered a strategic partnership, with the world-famous football club set to take its first steps into the world of esports in collaboration with the former.

The new team, to go by the name AC Milan QLASH, will be competing in FIFA and Brawl Stars. QLASH already has a roster for these two games, thus making it easier for this collaboration.

QLASH will also appear at the Brawl Stars World Cup, scheduled to be held later this month.

AC Milan's partnership, a first of many to come?

Over the last two years, there have been many football teams that have ventured into the esports scene by participating in competitive FIFA games. But not many have ventured further.

PSG was the first team to expand its partnership with LGD Gaming's Dota 2 roster. Since then, the Ligue 1 champion has continued to grow in the world of esports. The organization will be competing against AC Milan QLASH in the Brawl Stars World Cup as well.

This partnership between QLASH and AC Milan comes as a surprise to the industry, primarily because back in February, the former had partnered with Inter Milan, bitter rivals to the latter. The reason for the switch is unknown, but both parties involved in the current partnership are delighted with this deal.

It's nice to see an Italian giant making a move into the esports sector. It's a good thing for the industry because, with esports, publicity levels go up tenfold.

In a statement regarding the current partnership, co-founder and CEO of QLASH, Lucas Pagano, said:

"For traditional companies that have the courage to adjust and embrace innovation, esports can represent a huge growth opportunity. We are thrilled and proud that AC Milan decided to pick QLASH as their esports arm, not just for operation, but also at brand and commercial levels."

At this point, all we can do is wish AC Milan QLASH all the very best for the upcoming Brawl Stars World Cup. And we hope to see more clubs stepping into the esports sector with such partnerships.