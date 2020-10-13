Act 3 patch 1.10 datamined files confirm Valorant for Mobile in an upcoming update

With a new Valorant patch, comes a whole new set of embedded files for data miners to get to work on.

And our friendly-neighborhood ValorantLeaks was able to excavate some interesting information just minutes after patch 1.10 went live.

According to one of his series of latest datamine tweets about the new Valorant patch, ValorantLeaks talks about a folder of files that directly correlate to mobile controls for the shooter.

Not every Valorant enthusiast wants to play Riot’s tactical fps on a PC. Many, especially the hard done Indian PUBG fanatics, will definitely like to play the game on their Android and iOS devices than on a stationary system.

The latest datamine leaks suggest that Riot does indeed plan to bring Valorant to the mobile platform as soon as possible.

Datamined files confirm Valorant for mobile

Image Credits: ValorantLeaks

In the above-given image tweeted by ValorantLeaks, there are a series of interesting codes that give us details on how Valorant is eventually going to pan out on the mobile platform.

Line like:

“JoystickRunLock_ToolTip”: “If enabled, moving joystick input forward will lock player in run”,

“JoystickBehaviour”: “Joystick Positioning”,

“WalkThreshold”: “Walk Threshold”

“WalkLockButton”: “Walk-Lock Button”

“WeaponSwapping”: “Weapon-Swapping (on Tap)”,

Tells us quite a lot about how Valorant will feel like on the Android and iOS platforms.

Will Valorant have a cross-platform play?

Well, there isn’t any official or otherwise datamined news if Riot are planning to go cross-platform with Valorant, like other games such as Fortnite, Dauntless, and Rocket League.

But, going cross-platform will not help the shooter retain any of its competitive integrity.

In some of the follow-up comments on ValorantLeaks’ datamined tweet, much of the community showed their concerns towards the prospect.

Why, I don’t see a world were this works in a competitive setting. Idk what riot is doing here but I’d rather them focus their attention on perfecting the ranked system instead of working on mobile valorant. — Sebastian Hernandez (@shernandeztv) October 13, 2020

Another fear is the use of third-party emulators. If Riot does intend to make it cross-platform then fans feel that it might just permanently ruin the game.