Activision revives Ghost in COD Mobile by bringing back the voice actor from Modern Warfare 

Activision recently shocked COD Mobile players with the news that fan-favorite Operator, Ghost, will get lines from a new voice artist.

COD Mobile is the mobile version of the very popular FPS title Call of Duty. The video game has seen immense growth over the years.

The latest Twitter post by Activision confirmed that Ghost is returning to COD Mobile, and that he is to be voiced by Jeff Leach.

COD Mobile reincarnates Ghost with voice artist from Modern Warfare

Modern Warfare is one of the most popular Call of Duty franchises, and according to a recent tweet made by Activision, the voice artist from Modern Warfare, Jeff Leach, will be voicing Ghost in COD Mobile as well.

Although Ghost's reappearance was confirmed by Activision in a Twitter post, the operator skins have not been seen in any of the leaks regarding Season 2.

Here is what the tweet read:

Ghost from #CallofDuty Modern Warfare (2019), voiced by Jeff Leach, is coming in the #CODMobile Season 2 update!

Ghost was killed in the comics last season by Durandal, a member of "The Five." During the end of Season 1's comic, Ghost's body was delivered to his other "ghost" brothers by Makarov.

The game is now transitioning into a storyline based on Call Of Duty: Ghosts. With the news of Jeff Leach, the man who voiced Ghost in Modern Warfare, returning, fans are certainly excited.

They took to Twitter to express their happiness.

It is expected, however, that the new voice lines will change for each of Ghost's outfit variants.

The Season 2 update in COD Mobile is upcoming, and it promises many new features, along with new multiplayer maps like Shoot House 24/7 and Shipment.

The Shoot House map was first introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and as Activision is inclined towards bringing in features from the franchise, fans can also expect Warzone mechanics in COD Mobile soon.

COD Mobile Season 2: Every official announcement made so far