How to get Adra in Avowed

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Feb 17, 2025 17:12 GMT
Avowed Adra cover
Adra is found across Avowed in many forms (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Adra is a key component of the world of Avowed, and it's also essential for upgrading gear, specifically Unique ones. That said, its usefulness means it is also hard to come by, and is often rewarded for overcoming tough challenges across the Living Lands. As such, players will want to know how to get their hands on it, and more importantly, how to use it.

This article covers everything players need to know about Adra in Avowed.

How to find and use Adra in Avowed

Players will often get Basic Adra from reward chests and quests (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
Adra is a material used to upgrade Unique gear across these tiers: Common, Fine, Exceptional, Superb, and Legendary. That said, there are different types of Adra available in the game that can be found across the world. These include:

  • Basic Adra
  • Awakened Adra
  • Corrupt Adra
  • Adra Ban

The main way of getting any of these will be by purchasing them from vendors, obtaining them as rewards from a chest, or defeating a powerful, high-level foe. Players can also break down unneeded or lower-level Unique gear to obtain Adra, though it is not recommended since these items have distinct properties and are one-of-a-kind.

Additionally, higher tier Adra can be crafted by combining 3 of the previous tier. In other words:

  • Awakened Adra (x1) = Basic Adra (x3)
  • Corrupt Adra (x1) = Awakened Adra (x3)
  • Adra Ban (x1) = Corrupt Adra (x3)
Visit the Party Camp by interacting with these growths (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
That said, those who do want to craft new Adra and upgrade Unique items can do so at the Party Camp, indicated by large crystalline growths around the open world.

Coming back to the fundamentals, Basic Adra will be the easiest to find and also the cheapest to purchase. Here are all the vendors that sell the Basic Adra in Avowed:

  • Merchant Gwenneth: Market District (Southern Paradis, Dawnshore)
  • Merchant Sanza: Sanza's Makeshift Emporium, High Market (Northern Paradis, Dawnshore)
  • Paradisian Military Surplus Merchant: Street of the Gods (Northern Paradis, Dawnshore)
  • Merchant Marynna: Marynna's Miscellany, Emerald Stair Gatehouse (Southern Embrace, Dawnshore)
  • Merchant Stephan: Essence of War (Fior Mes Iverno, Emerald Stair)
Lore-wise, Adra is incredibly popular among jewelers in the Living Lands since it is easy to cut and manipulate, and is also suggested to be a living material. Furthermore, it has supernatural traits, and its link to souls means it can be used to transport them over great distances and even incorporate them into constructs and objects.

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

