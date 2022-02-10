Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp: Release date, gameplay details, and more

Nintendo Direct 2.9.2022 announced a long list of titles that will arrive for the Switch in the near future, with Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp being one of the many mentions.

The two Game Boy Advanced strategy games will be fully upgraded and updated for the Nintendo Switch and will have their official launch on April 8, 2022. The titles were initially set to release in December 2021, however, they got pushed back and will finally be dropping this April.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp arrives on #NintendoSwitch April 8!

There was a great deal of gameplay footage shown, and it seems that Re-Boot Camp remains faithful to the original title, and does not add too many new mechanics. That being said, there are going to be a good deal of quality-of-life upgrades, along with updated visuals, and new voices for each of the Commanding Officers. The returning maps will also be getting a new shine and polish.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will bring a lot of multiplayer options

TheC λrelessG λmer @TheCarelessGamr

Yall new players



Prepare to get meteor striked

As mentioned, Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will stay true to the original titles, so it’s the multiplayer aspect of the game that will see a fair bit of updates.

However, there are a lot of quality-of-life upgrades that will make it significantly easier for new and returning fans to get into the game. There will now be an option to fast forward through battles, or even reset an entire turn if players make some mistakes with their moves.

Apart from the campaign modes for both titles, players will also be able to enjoy a War Room as well as a Design Room.

The War Room will allow one to put up their highest scores across each map, in a bid to compete with other players online, or even share scores with their friends, to see who got a better rating. The Design Room, on the other hand, will let fans create and share their own custom maps with friends and other players.

This online multiplayer feature makes sure that players are able to connect with each other without having to reply on a Game Boy Advanced link cable, which was the norm back when the titles were initially released in 2001 and 2003, respectively.

