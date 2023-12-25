Aether Gazer December 26 update: Timing, details, and more

Yostar Games has revealed the schedule and specifics of the upcoming Aether Gazer update, which is set to be released on December 26, 2023. It is set to take place after five hours of maintenance, which will commence once the second season of Dimensional Variable concludes on December 25 at 11:00 PM (UTC-7).

The update will introduce a multitude of alterations to the game, including new events, additional content, and various other enhancements.

This article delves into the comprehensive details of the forthcoming update in Aether Gazer.

Maintenance time, new events, and more in Aether Gazer

Server maintenance schedule

The scheduled maintenance will commence from December 25 at 11:00 PM to December 26 at 4:00 AM (UTC-7). The server will be temporarily closed during this period, so players should collect their season 2 rewards before the specified time.

"Dreams Undreamed" event part II

The second part of the "Dreams Undreamed" event will go live when the server restarts in Aether Gazer. This main story event is scheduled to unfold from December 26, 2023, to January 8, 2024, at 23:00 (UTC-7). To partake in this event, players are required to attain a level of 30 or higher.

Upon successful participation, they will receive first clearance rewards of 800 Shifted Stars for The Amusement Park and 600 Shifted Stars for The Remembrance.

Apart from the main storyline, some side events are scheduled to entertain players and reward them generously:

A Glittering Galaxy: During this event, players are tasked with crafting fireworks to earn 400 Shifted Stars and additional materials. This endeavor serves as a year-end celebration, transforming the skies of Aether Gazer into a vibrant display of blooming fireworks. Awakening of Nian: This event allows players from all servers to join in on a raid against Nian, and upon successful completion, it will grant them Twilight Jades, which can be used to exchange for rewards at the Grocery Store. Players will also get additional rewards, including 300 Shifted Stars, an Avatar frame "Bunny's Blessings," and other materials. Brush in the Breeze: Engage in couplets creation with Aether Gazer Modifiers during this event to earn 200 Shifted Stars and Spirit Extract T4 as rewards. Gifts of Springtime: During this event, players are required to offer New Year greetings and gifts to seven Modifiers, earning 2100 Shifted Stars in the process. It's important to note that the Modifiers will arrive sequentially, with the next one appearing only after the departure of the previous one. If a Modifier is still present, the subsequent one will not make an appearance. Cosmos of Paper: Embrace the traditional Xu Heng custom of window paper-cutting in this event. Cut along the dotted line to earn 400 Shifted Stars and Sigil Module T3 * 6. Lantern Riddles: Join the popular Lantern Riddles game to earn 400 Shifted Stars and Polymerized Function Crystal *5.

Upon completion of all these side events, players can earn 3,800 Shifted Stars and other rewards. They can also redeem items at the Grocery Store with Twilight Jade obtained during the Awakening of Nian event. The store opens after maintenance on December 26.

The trial stages for Living Soul - Osiris, Gusty Lance - Shu, Archaic Oath - Verthandi, and The Innocence - Osiris will be held post-maintenance, where players can learn the basic operations of the Modifiers.

Custom and Regular Scan

Custom Scan will feature elevated summoning rates for selected S-Grade Modifiers between December 26 and January 8 until 23:00 (UTC-7). During this period, the Rate-UP Modifiers will switch up to five times without any reset. Concurrently, the Regular Scan for the S-grade Modifier will experience an increased drop-rate boost.

Modifier Outfits and Limited Packs

Limited-time outfits, including Early Sakura - Ookuninushi「New Year BunBun」, New Pact - Verthandi「Blossom in Snow」, and Living Soul - Osiris「Feathered Illusion」are available in the shop for a limited time during this event.

The shop also features New Year limited-time packs such as Precise Scan Vouchers, Functor Scan Vouchers, and BunBun Coolants.

New contents

Just like the previous update, Aether Gazer is set to introduce new content in the game, including a new sticker - wordless song, avatar frame - Bunny's Blessings, and Heart Link events for Roaring Thunder Thor, Frost Fang Vidar, and The Glare Apollo.

In conclusion, Aether Gazer enthusiasts can anticipate an immersive experience with the impending update, featuring diverse events, engaging storylines, and enticing rewards.

