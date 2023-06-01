AEW: Fight Forever pre-order details revealed: Content, editions, price, and more

Gamers can now pre-order AEW: Fight Forever, an upcoming fighting game from THQ Nordic, on all platforms. However, the title comes in a couple of editions. So that's something to keep in mind while purchasing the title. Developed by YUKE’s, this title mixes fun arcade-wrestling gameplay with an expansive roster of fighters inspired by the AEW legends. It is available on all major consoles and PC.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is slowly but surely becoming one of the biggest sources of sports entertainment. The upcoming title from THQ Nordic and Yuke's features a massive roster of licensed AEW fighters, each with their own set of moves and finishers. The game also offers a robust career mode, multiple customization options, online co-op, and much more.

With that in mind, here's a look at this title's pre-order details, including the different content editions, prices, pre-order bonuses, and more.

AEW: Fight Forever content editions and pre-order bonuses explored

Similar to any other modern release, AEW: Fight Forever comes in two different editions: Standard and Elite. The former is priced at $60, while its more premium counterpart will cost $80.

Both editions come with the base game and the complete roster of AEW fighters, along with a pre-order-bonus-playable character and exclusive costumes.

AEW Games @AEWGames



will be released on June 29!



#AEWGames You can now pre-order AEW: Fight Forever! As a pre-order bonus you will get the chance to play as Matt Hardy... or Matt Hardy! Available with digital pre-orders & participating retailers. #AEWFightForever will be released on June 29! You can now pre-order AEW: Fight Forever! As a pre-order bonus you will get the chance to play as Matt Hardy... or Matt Hardy! Available with digital pre-orders & participating retailers.#AEWFightForever will be released on June 29!#AEWGames https://t.co/AmTZePeWGf

Here's a complete breakdown of the different editions of this game:

Standard Edition ($59.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Elite Editon ($79.99)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

24-hours early access to the game (available Wednesday, June 28, 2023)

Season pass (including six amazing AEW in-game roster wrestlers: Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, The Bunny, Keith Lee, HOOK, and Danhausen)

Four mini-games inspired by the biggest wrestlers in AEW

Players who pre-purchase either version of the fighting game will receive these bonuses:

Matt Hardy (playable character)

Two exclusive costumes

AEW Games @AEWGames



Early Access on June 28



‍🩹 Matt Hardy + Broken Matt Hardy attire



🎟️ Season 1 Pass which includes: Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, The Bunny, Keith Lee, HOOK & Danhausen, PLUS 4 mini-games AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition is available for both console & PC! It includes:Early Access on June 28‍🩹 Matt Hardy + Broken Matt Hardy attire🎟️ Season 1 Pass which includes: Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, The Bunny, Keith Lee, HOOK & Danhausen, PLUS 4 mini-games AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition is available for both console & PC! It includes:✅ Early Access on June 28❤️‍🩹 Matt Hardy + Broken Matt Hardy attire🎟️ Season 1 Pass which includes: Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, The Bunny, Keith Lee, HOOK & Danhausen, PLUS 4 mini-games https://t.co/f0DdLpwk1v

Alongside the pre-order details, THQ Nordic has also laid out the PC system requirements for AEW: Fight Forever's PC version.

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Windows 10 64 bit Processor: Intel Core i5-3550 / AMD FX 8150 (AVX - Compatible processor)

Intel Core i5-3550 / AMD FX 8150 (AVX - Compatible processor) Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 480

GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 480 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 25 GB available space

25 GB available space Additional Notes: At least 4 GB Video Memory

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel i7-4790 / AMD FX 8350 (AVX - Compatible processor)

Intel i7-4790 / AMD FX 8350 (AVX - Compatible processor) Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 580

GeForce GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 25 GB available space

25 GB available space Additional Notes: At least 6 GB Video Memory

AEW Games @AEWGames



is available June 29, 2023!

For more info: TIME FOR ANOTHER SUPERKICK PAAAARTY! You can play as Matt Jackson in AEW: Fight Forever! 🦌 #AEWFightForever is available June 29, 2023!For more info: aew.thqnordic.com TIME FOR ANOTHER SUPERKICK PAAAARTY! You can play as Matt Jackson in AEW: Fight Forever! 🦌#AEWFightForever is available June 29, 2023!For more info: aew.thqnordic.com https://t.co/geypOi2BuH

AEW: Fight Forever is scheduled to release on June 29, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

Poll : 0 votes