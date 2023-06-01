AEW: Fight Forever pre-order details revealed: Content, editions, price, and more

Gamers can now pre-order AEW: Fight Forever, an upcoming fighting game from THQ Nordic, on all platforms. However, the title comes in a couple of editions. So that's something to keep in mind while purchasing the title. Developed by YUKE’s, this title mixes fun arcade-wrestling gameplay with an expansive roster of fighters inspired by the AEW legends. It is available on all major consoles and PC.
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is slowly but surely becoming one of the biggest sources of sports entertainment. The upcoming title from THQ Nordic and Yuke's features a massive roster of licensed AEW fighters, each with their own set of moves and finishers. The game also offers a robust career mode, multiple customization options, online co-op, and much more.
With that in mind, here's a look at this title's pre-order details, including the different content editions, prices, pre-order bonuses, and more.
AEW: Fight Forever content editions and pre-order bonuses explored
Similar to any other modern release, AEW: Fight Forever comes in two different editions: Standard and Elite. The former is priced at $60, while its more premium counterpart will cost $80.
Both editions come with the base game and the complete roster of AEW fighters, along with a pre-order-bonus-playable character and exclusive costumes.
Here's a complete breakdown of the different editions of this game:
Standard Edition ($59.99)
- Base game
- Pre-order bonus
Elite Editon ($79.99)
- Base game
- Pre-order bonus
- 24-hours early access to the game (available Wednesday, June 28, 2023)
- Season pass (including six amazing AEW in-game roster wrestlers: Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, The Bunny, Keith Lee, HOOK, and Danhausen)
- Four mini-games inspired by the biggest wrestlers in AEW
Players who pre-purchase either version of the fighting game will receive these bonuses:
- Matt Hardy (playable character)
- Two exclusive costumes
Alongside the pre-order details, THQ Nordic has also laid out the PC system requirements for AEW: Fight Forever's PC version.
Minimum system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64 bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3550 / AMD FX 8150 (AVX - Compatible processor)
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 480
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 25 GB available space
- Additional Notes: At least 4 GB Video Memory
Recommended system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i7-4790 / AMD FX 8350 (AVX - Compatible processor)
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 580
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 25 GB available space
- Additional Notes: At least 6 GB Video Memory
AEW: Fight Forever is scheduled to release on June 29, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.