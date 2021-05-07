Free Fire working redeem code for today (May 7th): Free weapon loot crate

Free Fire redeem codes are a string of 12 characters comprising both letters and numbers. Once redeemed successfully, they can provide users with various in-game rewards, including bundles, fashion items, gun crates, characters, and more.

They are considered one of the best methods of acquiring free items in the game. However, these codes are only valid for a short time after their release. Therefore users must use them very quickly to claim the rewards.

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code.

Disclaimer: The redeem code is working as of now, but it may soon expire.

Free Fire working redeem code for May 7th

1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Redeem code: FF8M82QK7C2M

Reward: 1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Note: Free Fire redeem codes cannot be used globally and are only available in specific regions. The given code works on the Indonesia server. Players from other areas cannot use it to collect the rewards. The following error will be displayed when trying to use the code:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Obtaining free Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate using Free Fire redeem code

The code can only be claimed via Free Fire’s rewards redemption site. Users can follow the steps provided below to use them:

Step 1: They can visit the reward redemption site via this link.

Step 2: Then, players are supposed to log in to their Free Fire IDs via one of the platforms listed below:

Facebook

Google

VK

Huawei ID

Twitter

Apple ID.

Guest users cannot redeem the rewards, and hence, they can consider linking their accounts to any of the preferred platforms mentioned above.

Enter the redeem code provided above

Step 3: They have to enter the Free Fire redeem code provided above and press the confirm button.

All items will be added to players’ accounts within 24 hours and can be collected from the mail section.

Press ok, and the rewards can be collected within 24 hours

If users face an error when using the redeem code, it is likely depleted or is not meant to be used in that region.