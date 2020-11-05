After Among Us, AOC and Pokimane tease an upcoming League of Legends Twitch stream 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Imane "Pokimane" Anys have hinted at a potential League of Legends Twitch stream.

Two powerhouses in their respective professions, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Imane "Pokimane" Anys, recently shared a fun Twitter exchange, where they teased a possible League of Legends Twitch stream. This comes just a few weeks after AOC's monumental Among Us Twitch stream, which raked in more than 430,000 concurrent viewers.

The United States Congresswoman is one of the most inspirational young political figures today, and her recent decision to stream the internet's current favourite game, Among Us, proved to be a major hit with fans across the globe. Appearing alongside popular Twitch streamers such as Pokimane, HasanAbi, Jacksepticeye, Corpse Husband and more, AOC ended up stealing the show with her innovative approach in 'getting out the vote'.

She also impressed fans with her clever powers of deduction, as she navigated the world of Among Us quite effortlessly.

She currently has 721K followers on Twitch, but has not streamed since her headline grabbing one from two weeks back.

However, that could change soon, as she recently hinted at an upcoming Twitch appearance, which could take place in the next couple of weeks:

Feel free to drop ideas / people for the next stream though ⬇️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 5, 2020

As she asked for suggestions, one of the most enthusiastic replies came from Pokimane, who willingly made herself available:

i’ll be here anytime you need me ma’am 🙏🏻☺️ — pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 5, 2020

On seeing Pokimane's response, AOC suggested a possible League of Legends stream, even though she might be a little out of practice.

However, Pokimane assured her of her credentials, and seemed more than willing to come onboard:

League duo bot?! Except I haven’t played in months I’m gonna be real bad. Maybe Among Us again for a bit 🤣 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 5, 2020

2x twitch rivals winner here to play bot with you ANY time 😄👌🏼

+ we can do custom games and include more people! — pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 5, 2020

With their recent Twitter exchange, the duo sent the internet into a tizzy, as excited fans reacted to the possibility of another AOC x Pokimane Twitch stream.

AOC x Pokimane ft. League of Legends?

League of Legends is one of the most popular multiplayer online battle arena games today, with millions of players across the globe. It also has a flourishing and highly competitive esports scene, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch teams battle it out for top honours.

With her recent Twitter exchange, the prospect of seeing AOC stream on Twitch again has certainly left fans excited as several took to Twitter to react to her recent conversation with Pokimane.

Check out some of the reactions:

did someone say duo? — Yiliang Peng (@TSMDoublelift) November 5, 2020

If you guys want to play league team I’d love to be your jungler 🥰🖤 — Chrissy Costanza (@ChrissyCostanza) November 5, 2020

Let's play League! We can get a fun 5 man team together and show America the power of working together towards Victory both on the Rift and the Green New Deal! 🤠🤗🥳 — Joedat (@Voyboy) November 5, 2020

Let’s play League — Team Liquid LoL (@TeamLiquidLoL) November 5, 2020

Omg I didn't know you play League! I would die to play a game with you 😭 — Notorious R.G.B. (@linearwave1) November 5, 2020

With AOC pulling off a memorable Among Us stream on her Twitch debut, expectations are now sky-high with regard to her potential follow-up stream.

By the looks of it, it could very well turn out to be a League of Legends stream, featuring Pokimane, and possibly a host of other prominent streamers.