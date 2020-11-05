After Among Us, AOC and Pokimane tease an upcoming League of Legends Twitch stream 

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Imane "Pokimane" Anys have hinted at a potential League of Legends Twitch stream.
Two powerhouses in their respective professions, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Imane "Pokimane" Anys, recently shared a fun Twitter exchange, where they teased a possible League of Legends Twitch stream. This comes just a few weeks after AOC's monumental Among Us Twitch stream, which raked in more than 430,000 concurrent viewers.
The United States Congresswoman is one of the most inspirational young political figures today, and her recent decision to stream the internet's current favourite game, Among Us, proved to be a major hit with fans across the globe. Appearing alongside popular Twitch streamers such as Pokimane, HasanAbi, Jacksepticeye, Corpse Husband and more, AOC ended up stealing the show with her innovative approach in 'getting out the vote'.
She also impressed fans with her clever powers of deduction, as she navigated the world of Among Us quite effortlessly.
She currently has 721K followers on Twitch, but has not streamed since her headline grabbing one from two weeks back.
However, that could change soon, as she recently hinted at an upcoming Twitch appearance, which could take place in the next couple of weeks:
As she asked for suggestions, one of the most enthusiastic replies came from Pokimane, who willingly made herself available:
On seeing Pokimane's response, AOC suggested a possible League of Legends stream, even though she might be a little out of practice.
However, Pokimane assured her of her credentials, and seemed more than willing to come onboard:
With their recent Twitter exchange, the duo sent the internet into a tizzy, as excited fans reacted to the possibility of another AOC x Pokimane Twitch stream.
AOC x Pokimane ft. League of Legends?
League of Legends is one of the most popular multiplayer online battle arena games today, with millions of players across the globe. It also has a flourishing and highly competitive esports scene, with millions of viewers tuning in to watch teams battle it out for top honours.
With her recent Twitter exchange, the prospect of seeing AOC stream on Twitch again has certainly left fans excited as several took to Twitter to react to her recent conversation with Pokimane.
Check out some of the reactions:
With AOC pulling off a memorable Among Us stream on her Twitch debut, expectations are now sky-high with regard to her potential follow-up stream.
By the looks of it, it could very well turn out to be a League of Legends stream, featuring Pokimane, and possibly a host of other prominent streamers.
Published 05 Nov 2020, 18:09 IST