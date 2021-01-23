After Day 2, PUBG Mobile now postpones Day 3 of PMGC Finals

PUBG Mobile fans will be disappointed to learn that the third day of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship: Finals has been postponed.

It was announced on the second day of the tournament that the matches will be postponed due to the PUBG Mobile team's network issues.

The announcement was made on social media platforms. PUBG Mobile Esports officials said that the players' safety and health remained top priority and insisted that they play the tournament from their hotel rooms in isolation. This was done with the COVID-19 situation in mind.

PUBG MOBILE Global Championship Announcement: pic.twitter.com/MckHf7OctI — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 23, 2021

The officials also said that as players were playing remotely from their hotel room, it made the technical and network solutions more challenging.

PUBG MOBILE Global Championship Finals Announcement: pic.twitter.com/mfo8PGQuzz — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 22, 2021

They also assured everyone that the technical crew of PUBG Mobile has been monitoring the situation and tirelessly working to resolve the network issues for the matches.

PUBG Mobile Esports also apologized to their fans for not being able to bring the matches to them. They stated that they appreciate the patience and support shown by fans.

Matches have been scheduled to start from the January 24, 2021 on YouTube, but no official announcement by PUBG Mobile officials has been made in this regard.

Earlier, during the first day of the tournament, six matches were held. Klas Digital Athletics, the team from Turkey, stood at the top of the points table with 80 points. Following them at second place was the team from China, 4 Angry Men(4 AM), with 75 points. In third place was the Ukrainian team Natus Vincere(NAVI) with 68 points.

Advertisement

Here is the overall rankings from Day 1 Match 6 of the PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 Finals Season Zero! #PMGC #WEONTOP



Which team surprised you the most today? Who are you looking forward to see come out on-top winning tomorrow? Let us know in the comments! pic.twitter.com/5bFfYKVCSL — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 21, 2021

Initially, the tournament was scheduled to be held in the Coca Cola Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The event was then shifted online after three unnamed players tested positive for COVID-19.

Fans of PUBG Mobile Esports are hoping and eagerly waiting for the tournament to start so that they can see the best in the world compete for ultimate glory. The prize-pool is a mammoth $1.2 million.