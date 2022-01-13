Aftermath map in PUBG Mobile 1.8 update: Everything we know so far

PUBG Mobile has seldom missed the mark when it comes to implementing game-changing improvements and features that have catapulted the game to where it stands now. Along these lines, the 1.8 update brings plenty of adjustments and enhancements that will undoubtedly enhance the battle royale experience.

Following the 1.8 update, a new Classic Mode map called Aftermath has been launched in PUBG Mobile. It is accessible under the unranked section and combines various unique and new elements to provide an unprecedented experience.

On the surface, the map is essentially Livik reimagined. However, the terrain in the small 2x2 km area has been completely changed due to the bombs and volcanic eruptions.

As a result, the extent of the urban and play zones on the new map has been reduced, making it easier for players to spot their opponents. Livik already necessitates fast-paced gameplay, but the decrease in the urban area may result in even more fireworks and fights.

On top of this, every gun in the Aftermath is installed with the AC Core Module, which improves control and aim assist while reducing the firearm's damage. The heavy aim assist makes it easier to engage in fights.

Moreover, in this map, the damage inflicted on the opponents is displayed to users, thanks to the special glasses, which are pre-equipped by default.

Additionally, players can find special Shop Tokens scattered across the Aftermath, which they can accumulate and subsequently exchange for supplies and tactical equipment at the Supply Shops across the map. This feature is available in several other maps:

Another intriguing aspect of the new map is the ability to call back dead teammates through the Recall Tower. However, users need to be careful as the location can attract many opponents.

Besides the new map, gamers can relish several new features in the new version of PUBG Mobile. Some of which are:

Spider-Man™ themed game mode

Royale Pass Month 7: Royale Guard

CYCLE 2 SEASON 4 starts 18 January 02:00 (UTC +0)

Firearm balancing

New Recall mechanic

New supply shop

Return of Metro Royale: Reunion and Payload 2.0

Gamers can read the patch notes via this link.

