PUBG Mobile 1.8 update APK download link for Android devices

Each PUBG Mobile update surpasses users' expectations and brings far-reaching changes that enrich the overall experience. Updates have always managed to whet the players' appetite since the commencement of the beta testing.

Gamers can download the 1.8 update through their respective stores. But Android users can use the APK file offered on the website. The developers generally provide it a few hours after the update is distributed.

Note: Since PUBG Mobile is banned in India, gamers should avoid downloading the game by any means.

Instructions to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.8 update using APK file

As the official file is directly available on the official website, gamers do not need to rely on third-party websites for the APK. Users can follow these steps:

Step 1: To begin with, download the PUBG Mobile 1.8 APK file. The link has been provided below:

PUBG Mobile 1.8 update APK file: Click here

The size of this file is around 715 MB. Ensure there is enough space before going ahead. Also, since this is a compact version, players need to download an additional resource pack when booting the game for the first time.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, locate the APK on the device and install it. It is important to note that they need to enable the Install from Unknown Source settings whenever prompted.

The two resource packs and the respective size (Image via Krafton)

Step 3: After the installation is complete, users need to open the game. They will be presented with the option to download the preferred resource pack.

The sizes of the available options are:

Low-spec Resource Pack – 366.3 MB

HD Resource Pack – 717.5 MB

Users can sign in to enjoy the new features (Image via Krafton)

Step 4: Once the resource pack has been downloaded, users can sign in to their account to enjoy testing the new features in the 1.8 version. This includes a new game mode, map, and more.

If users encounter a parsing error when installing the APK, they should try installing it again. If the problem persists, users can redownload the APK file and try again to reinstall it.

Edited by Srijan Sen