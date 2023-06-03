5 most aggressive countries in Rise of Nations

Rise of Nations is a popular real-time strategy game that allows players to build and lead their civilizations through various historical ages. One aspect that makes the game exciting is the ability to engage in warfare and conquer other nations. Some countries in the game are known for their aggressive playstyles, possessing unique advantages that make them formidable opponents.

This listicle will analyze the five most aggressive countries in the Rise of Nations and explore their strengths and strategies.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Mongols and 4 other nations that dominate the battlefield with unrelenting military strategies in Rise of Nations

1) Germany- Blitzkrieg Masters

Germany: A nation rich in culture, innovation, and resilience (Image via Pixabay)

Germany is renowned for its aggressive playstyle, reflecting its historical military prowess. As Germany in Rise of Nations, players have access to powerful tanks and infantry units, making them a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. The exclusive German unit, the Panzer, possesses exceptional mobility and devastating firepower, allowing players to overpower their enemies swiftly. Additionally, Germany benefits from an economic advantage, with reduced costs for constructing factories and obtaining resources, enabling players to amass a formidable army quickly.

To maximize Germany's aggression, players should focus on a blitzkrieg strategy to conquer key territories and swiftly keep opponents on the defensive. Early rushes and relentless pressure can weaken opponents' economies, leaving them vulnerable to further attacks.

2) Russia- Bear Unleashed

Russia: A vast land of diverse landscapes, storied history, and enduring spirit (Image via Pixabay)

Russia's immense size and resources grant it a unique advantage for aggression in the Rise of Nations. The Russian civilization boasts a massive population limit, allowing players to field larger armies and overwhelm their adversaries. Furthermore, the Russia-exclusive unit, the Cossack, excels in raiding and harassing enemies, making Russia a master of hit-and-run tactics.

A successful conquest strategy involves Russia leveraging its vast resources and population. Players should focus on rapidly expanding their territory, establishing multiple production centers, and training large armies. Combined with quick strikes and constant mocking, this approach can disrupt opponents and keep them off balance.

3) China- The Great Wall

China: Ancient civilization, modern powerhouse (Image via Pixabay)

China's impressive power, the "Great Wall," is a massive defensive structure offering unparalleled protection. This unique ability provides a significant advantage, allowing China to repel enemy attacks and give a solid foundation for aggressive expansion. Their diverse unit roster, including strong cavalry and ranged infantry, ensures a versatile offense that can adapt to any situation.

In Rise of Nations, China's aggression lies in its ability to build an impenetrable fortress while simultaneously launching devastating counter-attacks.

4) Mongols- Conquerors of the Steppes

The Mongol Empire: Conquering nations, uniting cultures (Image via Pixabay)

The Mongols' nomadic lifestyle and military expertise make them one of the most aggressive nations in the Rise of Nations. With their unique ability to create temporary cities, the Mongols could swiftly establish bases of operations and expand rapidly across the map. Their special unit, the Mangudai, is a fearsome mounted archer that excels in hit-and-run tactics, making them ideal for taunting opponents.

Players should focus on speed and mobility to unleash the full potential of the Mongols' aggression. Rapid expansion and constant intimidation are vital strategies. Mongol players should aim to disrupt their opponents' economies and control essential resources while keeping their forces moving to avoid confrontation.

5) Romans- Legionnaires Unleashed:

Rome: Eternal city of power, culture, and influence (Image via Pixabay)

The Roman civilization is known for its disciplined military and efficient resource management, enabling them to wage aggressive wars. Romans possess a unique ability called Logistics, which reduces the cost of building military units and structures. This advantage allows players to amass armies swiftly and maintain a constant offensive presence.

Players should focus on early expansion and rapid military production to play Romans aggressively in Rise of Nations. Establishing a stable economy and a formidable army early on will enable players to launch decisive attacks and overwhelm opponents. The Roman unique Legion unit is a versatile infantry battalion that excels in offense and defense, making them a powerful asset for an aggressive playstyle.

