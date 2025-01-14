"Ahh, feels good to stretch my wings": League of Legends LoLdle answers 923 (Wednesday, January 15, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 15, 2025, are now available. This game features five unique puzzles covering topics such as icons, quotes, lore, abilities, and skins. Therefore, a comprehensive understanding of the various champions within the game is essential for effectively deciphering the puzzles.

The Quote puzzle from the 923rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Ahh, feels good to stretch my wings."

Veigar, Galio, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 923rd edition (January 15, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 15, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Veigar

: Veigar Quote : Galio

: Galio Ability : Skarner; Bonus : R (Impale)

: Skarner; : R (Impale) Emoji : Kayn

: Kayn Splash Art: Senna; Bonus: Prestige True Damage Senna

The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from January 15, 2025, is Veigar, a notable champion esteemed for her position in the Midlane within League of Legends. The Quote puzzle includes a noteworthy quotation linked to Galio.

The Ability puzzle emphasizes Skarner's R ability, referred to as Impale. Moving on, the Emoji puzzle features Kayn, while the Splash Art centers on Senna's Prestige True Damage skin.

Check out: League of Legends patch 25.S1.2 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 922 (January 14) : Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana

: Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana LoLdle 921 (January 13) : Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn

: Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn LoLdle 920 (January 12) : Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth

: Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth LoLdle 919 (January 11) : Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana

: Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana LoLdle 918 (January 10) : Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra

: Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra LoLdle 917 (January 9) : Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox

: Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox LoLdle 916 (January 8) : Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir

: Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir LoLdle 915 (January 7) : Lissandra, Gnar, Kalista, Maokai, Heimerdinger

: Lissandra, Gnar, Kalista, Maokai, Heimerdinger LoLdle 914 (January 6) : Teemo, Varus , Ornn, Zyra, Pantheon

: Teemo, Varus Ornn, Zyra, Pantheon LoLdle 913 (January 5) : Blitzcrank, Azir, Lulu, Kalista, LeBlanc

: Blitzcrank, Azir, Lulu, Kalista, LeBlanc LoLdle 912 (January 4) : Ziggs, Orianna, Leona, Gragas, Riven

: Ziggs, Orianna, Leona, Gragas, Riven LoLdle 911 (January 3): Kayn, Cho'Gath, Renekton, Lissandra, Ryze

The answers to the 924th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 16, 2025.

