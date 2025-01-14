  • home icon
  "Ahh, feels good to stretch my wings": League of Legends LoLdle answers 923 (Wednesday, January 15, 2025)

"Ahh, feels good to stretch my wings": League of Legends LoLdle answers 923 (Wednesday, January 15, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Jan 14, 2025 22:12 GMT
Prestige True Damage Senna in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Prestige True Damage Senna in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for January 15, 2025, are now available. This game features five unique puzzles covering topics such as icons, quotes, lore, abilities, and skins. Therefore, a comprehensive understanding of the various champions within the game is essential for effectively deciphering the puzzles.

The Quote puzzle from the 923rd edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Ahh, feels good to stretch my wings."

Veigar, Galio, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 923rd edition (January 15, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 15, 2025, are as follows:

  • Classic: Veigar
  • Quote: Galio
  • Ability: Skarner; Bonus: R (Impale)
  • Emoji: Kayn
  • Splash Art: Senna; Bonus: Prestige True Damage Senna

The solution to the Classic LoLdle puzzle from January 15, 2025, is Veigar, a notable champion esteemed for her position in the Midlane within League of Legends. The Quote puzzle includes a noteworthy quotation linked to Galio.

The Ability puzzle emphasizes Skarner's R ability, referred to as Impale. Moving on, the Emoji puzzle features Kayn, while the Splash Art centers on Senna's Prestige True Damage skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 922 (January 14): Senna, Neeko, Heimerdinger, Singed, Shyvana
  • LoLdle 921 (January 13): Kog'Maw, Lissandra, Vladimir, Aatrox, Quinn
  • LoLdle 920 (January 12): Nilah, Fizz, Diana, Varus, Bel'Veth
  • LoLdle 919 (January 11): Sivir, Lulu, Maokai, Lucian, Tristana
  • LoLdle 918 (January 10): Aphelios, Vel'Koz, Zeri, Fiddlesticks, Zyra
  • LoLdle 917 (January 9): Lucian, Wukong, Gwen, Udyr, Aatrox
  • LoLdle 916 (January 8): Shyvana, Katarina, Pyke, Illaoi, Vladimir
  • LoLdle 915 (January 7): Lissandra, Gnar, Kalista, Maokai, Heimerdinger
  • LoLdle 914 (January 6): Teemo, Varus, Ornn, Zyra, Pantheon
  • LoLdle 913 (January 5): Blitzcrank, Azir, Lulu, Kalista, LeBlanc
  • LoLdle 912 (January 4): Ziggs, Orianna, Leona, Gragas, Riven
  • LoLdle 911 (January 3): Kayn, Cho'Gath, Renekton, Lissandra, Ryze

The answers to the 924th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 16, 2025.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
