7 best mid lane champions in League of Legends MSI 2024

League of Legends MSI 2024 will run on patch 14.8, which introduced plenty of champion adjustments, particularly to mid lane champions. We have seen a handful of recurring picks like Azir and Taliyah that dominated the domestic tournaments across all regions. With the tournament's patch, we are potentially looking at massive changes in how teams approach the mid lane meta.

League of Legends MSI 2024 will gather 12 world-class midlaners to compete in one of the game's biggest tournaments in 2024. Here are the seven best mid lane champions that we will potentially see in the tournament.

Ahri, Hwei, and 5 other strong mid lane champions in League of Legends MSI 2024

1) Ahri

Ahri is one of the best mid lane champions in League of Legends MSI 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

Ahri remains a top-tier mid lane pick for MSI, thanks to her mobility, crowd control, and strong wave clear. She was already a stable pick in the last patch and escaping the nerf list in 14.8 means she is here to dominate MSI. Not to mention, the mid laners in the upcoming tournament are stacked with Ahri mains.

Among the best Ahri players in the tournament are Creme (TES), knight (BLG), and Chovy (Gen.G).

2) Taliyah

Taliyah is a stable pick in mid lane (Image via Riot Games)

Taliyah is one of the champions that has risen in popularity in mid lane in the regular season. While she doesn't have the flashy kit that can hard carry 1v9, her ability to deny objectives, disrupt enemy positions, and counter hard-engage compositions make her an excellent pick.

Mid laners knight (BLG) and Faker (T1) are among the best Taliyah users in League of Legends MSI 2024.

3) Aurelion Sol

Aurelion Sol is a solid mid lane pick in MSI 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

Aurelion Sol is one of the few mid lane champions that can hard carry an entire match. The Star Forger has everything you need in a mid lane: great damage, high impact on team fights, and amazing AoE crowd control.

A fed Aurelion Sol is a nightmare to play against, which was evident in the LCK Playoffs during T1 vs Gen.G, where Chovy 1v9-ed the entire match. Unfortunately for Gen.G's mid laner, the team didn't look like a cohesive machine, which cost them the game. However, the Aurelion Sol definitely looked scary in Chovy's hands.

4) LeBlanc

LeBlanc is a potentially strong champion in MSI (Image via Riot Games)

LeBlanc, while never really faded in obscurity, didn't feel like a strong mid lane pick in the regular season. However, patch 14.8 can potentially bring the Deceiver back in business thanks to some buffs and adjustments. Sigil of Malice's magic damage was increased by five per level, and the distortion cooldown was decreased to give her more mobility and damage.

Caps (G2) and knight are the best LeBlanc players heading to the tournament, with both carrying a 100% win rate on the champion with three or more games.

5) Sylas

Sylas can potentially be flex-picked in League of Legends MSI 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

Sylas has always been a stable pick on international stages, and it's no surprise that he is once again buffed ahead of League of Legends MSI 2024. Although a weaker pick in the regular season, fans can expect Sylas to be flex-picked in the upcoming tournament with the recent buff on his first skill, Chain Lash.

Caps (G2) and Faker (T1) are currently the best LoL mid laners on Sylas heading to MSI.

6) Hwei

Hwei is buffed ahead of MSI 2024 (Image via Riot Games)

We've seen a couple of Hwei picks in the regular season and it looks like we're getting more now that he's buffed in patch 14.8. Hwei's passive, Signature of the Visionary, has been improved by increasing the bonus magic damage from 30% AP to 35% AP. This increases his carry potential especially in mid- to late-game.

Creme (BLG) is the best Hwei player heading to League of Legends MSI 2024, boasting an 87.5% win rate in eight games.

7) Akali

Akali is one of the best mid lane champs in MSI (Image via Riot Games)

Akali is one of the few champions that is actually fun to watch in pro-play, with her ability to pull off insane outplays and montages. However, her biggest weakness in pro play is her laning phase in the early game. especially since most mid lane picks are ranged champions. With her base health raised from 570 to 600 in patch 14.8, we should see more Akali picks in MSI.

The 2023 World Champion Faker (T1) is one of the best Akali players heading to the tournament.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more League of Legends MSI 2024 updates.