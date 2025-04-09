AI Limit patch notes 1.0.021 explored

Sense Games has released the AI Limit patch notes 1.0.021, which outline the changes coming to the ARPG, including quality-of-life tweaks and bug fixes. The souls-like game had multiple bugs that frustrated players, and the latest update aims to resolve most of them. The patch is approximately 3 GB in size for the PC platform.
AI Limit patch notes 1.0.021
Here are all the changes mentioned in the AI Limit patch notes 1.0.021:
System
- Fixed an issue where certain achievements would not unlock properly.
- Increased the number of auto-save backups to reduce the risk of save data corruption.
- Increased the frequency of auto-save backups to minimize progress loss caused by unexpected crashes.
- Added additional screen resolution options.
- Added support for the DualSense Edge controller on PC.
- Fixed a bug where items would not drop if Arrisa and a boss died simultaneously. (If you've already encountered this issue, the item will now appear when revisiting the relevant area.)
- Reduced the delay caused by death animations triggered from falling after performing a downward attack.
- Updated the audio system to improve compatibility with certain devices that previously experienced audio playback issues.
Levels & enemies
- Reduced instances of the player becoming unintentionally suspended in mid-air during exploration.
- Decreased enemy density in certain high-risk fall zones.
- Reduced the knockback distance of explosive harpoons fired by the Fisherman enemy.
- Lowered the teleport frequency of the boss Choirmaster, the Inspector.
- Fixed an issue where Necro, the Wanderer of Undersea would fail to reset its back-mounted Necro Thorns during rematches.
- Addressed several issues involving support NPCs.
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to walk across an inactive mechanism bridge in Hagios Patir – Lower Level.
- Fixed an issue where Aether, the Father could be unintentionally defeated.
Visuals
- Fixed various visual glitches related to level geometry and enemy appearances.
- Resolved an issue where the protagonist appeared incorrectly in some cutscenes.
- Addressed additional visual inconsistencies in cinematic sequences.
Miscellaneous
- Added map markers for collected Soil, and corrected several labeling errors.
- Fixed an issue where map markers would not display after the map had remained unopened for an extended period.
- Resolved a bug where certain special enemies would incorrectly spawn in boss arenas.
- Fixed missing Russian language options in initial setup.
- Resolved an issue where the protagonist could be attacked by enemies during story dialogue scenes.
- Fixed a bug where players could obtain duplicate Main Seals in New Game+.
- Addressed several other minor and rare bugs.
According to the AI Limit patch notes 1.0.021, Sense Games advises that if a player encounters an infinite black screen when continuing or starting a new game, they should attempt to verify the integrity of the game files.
