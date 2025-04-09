AI Limit patch notes 1.0.021 explored

Sense Games has released the AI Limit patch notes 1.0.021, which outline the changes coming to the ARPG, including quality-of-life tweaks and bug fixes. The souls-like game had multiple bugs that frustrated players, and the latest update aims to resolve most of them. The patch is approximately 3 GB in size for the PC platform.

This article lists the official AI Limit patch notes 1.0.021.

AI Limit patch notes 1.0.021

Here are all the changes mentioned in the AI Limit patch notes 1.0.021:

System

Fixed an issue where certain achievements would not unlock properly.

Increased the number of auto-save backups to reduce the risk of save data corruption.

Increased the frequency of auto-save backups to minimize progress loss caused by unexpected crashes.

Added additional screen resolution options.

Added support for the DualSense Edge controller on PC.

Fixed a bug where items would not drop if Arrisa and a boss died simultaneously. (If you've already encountered this issue, the item will now appear when revisiting the relevant area.)

Reduced the delay caused by death animations triggered from falling after performing a downward attack.

Updated the audio system to improve compatibility with certain devices that previously experienced audio playback issues.

Levels & enemies

Reduced instances of the player becoming unintentionally suspended in mid-air during exploration.

Decreased enemy density in certain high-risk fall zones.

Reduced the knockback distance of explosive harpoons fired by the Fisherman enemy.

Lowered the teleport frequency of the boss Choirmaster, the Inspector.

Fixed an issue where Necro, the Wanderer of Undersea would fail to reset its back-mounted Necro Thorns during rematches.

Addressed several issues involving support NPCs.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to walk across an inactive mechanism bridge in Hagios Patir – Lower Level.

Fixed an issue where Aether, the Father could be unintentionally defeated.

Visuals

Fixed various visual glitches related to level geometry and enemy appearances.

Resolved an issue where the protagonist appeared incorrectly in some cutscenes.

Addressed additional visual inconsistencies in cinematic sequences.

Miscellaneous

Added map markers for collected Soil, and corrected several labeling errors.

Fixed an issue where map markers would not display after the map had remained unopened for an extended period.

Resolved a bug where certain special enemies would incorrectly spawn in boss arenas.

Fixed missing Russian language options in initial setup.

Resolved an issue where the protagonist could be attacked by enemies during story dialogue scenes.

Fixed a bug where players could obtain duplicate Main Seals in New Game+.

Addressed several other minor and rare bugs.

According to the AI Limit patch notes 1.0.021, Sense Games advises that if a player encounters an infinite black screen when continuing or starting a new game, they should attempt to verify the integrity of the game files.

