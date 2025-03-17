AI Limit pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

AI Limit is an upcoming souls-like action RPG title available for pre-order and will be sold in two different editions — Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. Although the game will be released globally on March 27, 2025, those interested can pre-order it now and start playing as soon as it is live.

This article explores both editions, their differences, and how to pre-order AI Limit.

How to pre-order AI Limit

The game is available on the PlayStation 5 and PC. Unfortunately, it is not out for the newer Xbox consoles at the time of writing. Also, it does not launch on older generation consoles such as the PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.

Gamers on the PS5 and PC can follow the steps below to pre-order a copy of the game.

The game is available in two different editions (Image via CE-Asia)

PlayStation Store:

Search for the game after visiting the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Upon completing the checkout, the game will automatically be added to your library.

Download and play it as soon as it goes live.

Steam:

Open Steam and search for the game.

Open the official game page.

Click "Add to Cart."

Once the payment is completed, it will be added to your library, and ready to be installed. You will be able to play it when it goes live.

AI Limit: Different editions available and pre-order bonuses

The Standard Edition of the game is priced at $31.49 whereas the Deluxe Edition costs $40.49. The Standard Edition comprises only the base game, whereas the Deluxe Edition will contain:

AI LIMIT Full Game

EXCLUSIVE IN-GAME ARMOR & HELM: White Sparrow's Coat & Mask

IN-GAME WEAPON: Opossums Sais

IN-GAME ITEM: Mud Ball *3

IN-GAME ITEM: Pure Crystal *3

Digital Artbook

As far as the pre-order bonus is concerned, you will receive the items mentioned below if you pre-order it before March 27, 2025:

IN-GAME ITEM: Maid Outfit & Hairband

For more gaming guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

