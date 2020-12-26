Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over the past few years, content creation and streaming have picked up pace. Free Fire has emerged as one of the most prominent battle royale titles on the mobile platform. Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, are arguably the two most popular Indian Free Fire content creators.

This article takes a look at their in-game stats and compares them.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs PlayHard: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 9971 squad matches to date and has managed to come out on top on 2506 occasions, making his win rate 25.13%. With 36508 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.89.

The content creator has 1629 duo games to his name and has triumphed in 300 of them for a win percentage of 18.41%. He has bagged 6342 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Advertisement

Total Gaming has also played 897 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 77, translating to a win ratio of 8.58%. In the process, he has secured 2264 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the YouTuber has appeared in 63 squad games and emerged victorious in 26 of them at a win percentage of 41.26%. He has eliminated 169 foes in the mode for a K/D ratio of 4.57.

Coming to the solo mode, the internet star has played ten matches and has 1 Booyah, having a win ratio of 10%. He has accumulated 19 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Advertisement

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Amitbhai has competed in 7447 squad matches and has a win tally of 2102, retaining a win ratio of 28.22%. With a K/D ratio of 3.62, he has registered 19347 kills.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 3946 games and has bettered his foes in 705 of them, which comes down to a win percentageof 17.86%. He has notched up 10310 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Lastly, the popular YouTuber has won 258 of the 3160 matches, maintaining a win rate of 8.16%. He has amassed 6967 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Amit has played 82 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has outdone his foes in 31 of them, equating to a win percentage of 37.80%. He has racked up 221 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.33.

The streamer has also won 4 of the eight duo matches he has played, managing a win ratio of 50%. He has 32 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 8.00.

The content creator has also participated in 2 solo matches and killed nine opponents for a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the solo and duo modes. Coming to the squad games, Desi Gamers has a higher win rate, while the former has a higher K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes. Amitbhai has only a few solo games to his name, while Ajjubhai is yet to appear in the duo mode. In the squad mode, Ajjubhai is relatively better.

Also read: AS Gaming vs Dino Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?