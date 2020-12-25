Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Badge 99 are two prominent Free Fire content creators from India. They are quite popular amongst the community and boast massive subscriber counts, courtesy of the fun and engaging video they upload on their YouTube channels.

This article takes a look and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 9970 squad matches and has won 2506 of them for a win percentage of 25.13%. With 36504 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.89.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 1629 matches and has come out on top on 300 occasions, having a win ratio of 18.41%. In the process, he has notched 6342 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The YouTuber has won 76 of the 889 solo games, which comes down to a win rate of 8.54%. He has bagged 2246 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

The content creator has played 62 squad games in the current ranked season and has a win tally of 26, retaining a win ratio of 41.93%. He has secured 165 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.58.

As the ranked season has begun just a few days back, Total Gaming is yet to appear in the other modes.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has featured in 7707 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 1393 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 18.07%. With a K/D ratio of 3.16, he has registered 19941 kills.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 1986 games and triumphed in 186, making his win rate 9.36%. He has killed 4322 enemies, managing a K/D ratio of 2.40.

The prominent YouTuber has 1141 solo games to his name and has outdone his foes in 84, equating to a win ratio of 7.36%. He has eliminated 2819 enemies, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

The streamer has participated in four squad games and three duo matches in the ongoing ranked season. He has accumulated four and 15 frags, respectively.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats as Badge 99 has played only a few games in the new season.

