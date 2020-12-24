Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Loud Thurzin: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Since its release over three years ago, Free Fire has seen a gradual upsurge in its player base, which has led to the rise in content creation and streaming. Numerous users have started making videos on the title across various platforms.

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Loud Thurzin are two prominent Free Fire YouTubers hailing from India and Brazil. This article takes a look at their stats in Garena Free Fire and compares them.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has been featured in 7427 squad games to date and has a win tally of 2097 for a win percentage of 28.23%. With a K/D ratio of 3.62, he has bagged 19280 frags.

In the duo mode, the player has 3938 games to his name and has emerged victorious in 701 of them, having a win ratio of 17.80%. He has notched 10278 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Lastly, the content creator has participated in 3158 solo matches and has outdone his foes in 258 of them for a win rate of 8.16%. He has eliminated 6958 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Desi Gamers has played 62 squad games in the current ranked season and has managed to emerge on top on 26 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 41.93%. In the process, he has killed 154 enemies for a K/D ratio of 4.28.

As the ranked season began yesterday, Amitbhai is yet to play a game in the duo and solo modes.

Loud Thurzin’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320784788.

Lifetime stats

Loud Thurzin has competed in 7814 squad matches to date and has remained unbeaten in 1738 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 22.24%. He has registered 25402 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 4.18.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1840 games and has triumphed in 295 of them, managing a win ratio of 16.03%. With 6620 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.28.

The player has won 167 of the 1365 solo matches, which makes his win rate 12.23%. He has also accumulated 3730 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Ranked stats

In the new ranked season, Thurzin has appeared in two squad games and is yet to secure a kill in it.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions.

In the lifetime stats, Loud Thurzin is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in the solo mode. Desi Gamers has a higher win rate in the duo and squad modes, while Loud Thurzin has the upper hand in terms of K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats as Loud Thurzin is yet to play a game in the solo and duo modes and has only two appearances in the squad mode.

